Leeds United 0-4 Tottenham Hotspur: Spurs player ratings as the Peacocks are put to the sword | Premier League 2021-22 

Tottenham Hotspur thrashed Leeds United 4-0 at Elland Road in the Premier League in another terrific performance.

Matt Doherty, Dejan Kulusevski, Harry Kane and Son Heung-min all scored as Spurs bounced back from their midweek loss to Burnley in emphatic fashion.

Antonio Conte's side hit all the right notes on the evening, with Kane the star of the show with a creative masterclass.

With a little more cutting edge, this could've been much worse for the Peacocks, who continued to ship goals at an alarming rate.

After the latest setback, their fourth in a row, Marcelo Bielsa's side are just three points off the relegation zone.

As for Tottenham, they're up to seventh, level on points with West Ham with a game in hand as their top four hopes are revived.

Here are the player ratings for Tottenham Hotspur:

Hugo Lloris - 6/10

Despite Tottenham's dominance, the Frenchman looked shaky a few times.

He was beaten by Stuart Dallas, leaving the goal completely open, but Ben Davies came to his rescue. Then, in stoppage-time, Lloris stood no chance with a brilliant Raphinha free-kick but it came off the post.

Cristian Romero - 7.5/10

He was solid defensively and read the game brilliantly, making six clearances. His passing range was also on full display.

Eric Dier - 7/10

His form has improved lately and looked reliable in defense once again today. Dier, too, made six clearances in the match.

Ben Davies - 7.5/10

The Welshman made a superb block on Dallas to bail Lloris out after he left acres of space behind, while also registering three interceptions. Davies went into the referee's book late on for knocking Raphinha over.

Matt Doherty - 8/10

A wonderful performance from Doherty, who was at the top of his game this evening. He got Tottenham underway with an early strike and then assisted Kulusevski for their second.

Defensively, too, the Ireland international was solid, making three clearances, two interceptions and one block.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg - 7.5/10

He teed up Kane for Tottenham's third of the evening with a precise chip, which was the highlight of his game. Else, the midfielder wasn't called into action much.

Harry Winks - 6.5/10

Winks started the counter-attack which led to Doherty's opener by laying a superb, defense-splitting throughball. There was very little to see from him thereafter.

Ryan Sessegnon - 7.5/10

While he was certainly menacing, even bagging the assist for Doherty's goal, Sessegnon lacked the cutting edge.

He fired a good chance into the side-netting after failing to connect with a superb delivery from Kane and also got himself booked for a foul on Raphinha.

Dejan Kulusevski - 7.5/10

The Swede doubled Tottenham's cushion with a fine solo effort for his second goal in three games. Although his impact waned soon after, he's settling in nicely with the north London side.

Heung-min Son - 7.5/10

A thorn in Leeds' face with his movement and directness before getting on the scoresheet by coolly slotting a chipped cross from Kane as the duo set a new record in the competition.

The deadliest duo in Premier League history!



Heung-Min Son & Harry Kane combine to break the all-time record for Premier League goal combinations!

Harry Kane - 9/10

The striker put on a creative masterclass today, laying four key passes and some excellent crosses, including one for Son to bag an assist, while also getting on the scoresheet. Vintage Kane.

He also edged closer to a huge record:

William Hill @WilliamHill



Wayne Rooney (94 in 243 games)

Harry Kane (93 in 137 games)



Yet another record in sight.

Substitutes

Emerson Royal - 6/10

Kane sent him clear with a sensational pass but he couldn't round off Meslier before making the finish as the Leeds goalkeeper pounced on the ball.

Steven Bergwijn - N/A

The Dutchman was largely anonymous.

Dane Scarlett - N/A

He didn't have enough time to make an impact.

