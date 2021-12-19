Leeds United 1-4 Arsenal: Gunners player ratings Gabriel Martinelli double leads visitors to comfortable win | Premier League 2021-22

Arsenal made light work of Leeds United in a 4-1 rout in the Premier League.

A brace from Gabriel Martinelli was followed by goals from Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe to secure an emphatic win for Mikel Arteta's side. Raphinha managed to pull one back for the hapless Peacocks from the penalty spot in the 75th minute.

The Gunners won their third league game on the trot to remain in fourth place with 32 points from 18 games, while Leeds lost for the third time on the bounce to remain in 16th.

Here are the player ratings for Arsenal:

Aaron Ramsdale - 6.5/10

Ramsdale was rarely tested, yet his distribution was poor and was unable to keep out the penalty.

Takehiro Tomiyasu - 7/10

With Leeds offering virtually no offensive threat, Tomiyasu had a gala time sprinting forward and made some nice passes.

Ben White - 5/10

White gave his former team a chance from the spot with a poor challenge on Gelhardt.

Gabriel - 6/10

Gabriel's namesake stole all the limelight with a brace while the Brazilian centre-back was totally anonymous.

Kieran Tierney - 7.5/10

Tierney was a real menace for Leeds all night with his overlapping runs.

Thomas Partey - 7/10

The Ghanian made some good ball-recoveries in midfield.

Granit Xhaka - 7.5/10

Adventurous, inventive and industrious, Xhaka was a big threat to Leeds, even setting up Martinelli for his second goal. He was lucky to have escaped a booking for a nasty foul on Raphinha but saw a yellow for timewasting during a free-kick.

Bukayo Saka - 8/10

Saka missed an absolute sitter early on but played a big part in Arsenal's first goal of the night before getting on the scoresheet himself.

Martin Odegaard - 8/10

The Norwegian tested Leeds all night with a high press and released Smith Rowe for Arsenal's fourth.

Gabriel Martinelli - 9/10

The Brazilian was in inspired form last night, capping off an amazing performance with a brace.

William Hill @WilliamHill Gabriel Martinelli has been directly involved in a goal in five of his last six Premier League games:



⚽️ vs Newcastle

🅰️ vs Man Utd

❌ vs Everton

🅰️ vs Southampton

⚽️ vs West Ham

⚽️⚽️ vs Leeds



Gabi delivers the goods. Gabriel Martinelli has been directly involved in a goal in five of his last six Premier League games:⚽️ vs Newcastle🅰️ vs Man Utd❌ vs Everton🅰️ vs Southampton⚽️ vs West Ham⚽️⚽️ vs LeedsGabi delivers the goods. https://t.co/hqxWOFQupM

Alexandre Lacazette - 8/10

The Frenchman was an excellent foil for his attacking cohort, pulling Leeds' defense apart with his movement to create space for others to run into.

Substitutes

Cedric Soares - 5/10

Crysencio Summerville never gave him a moment's rest.

Emile Smith Rowe - 7.5/10

The run, the finish—both top-notch for his goal! One of Arsenal's best players of the season.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave No midfielder has scored more goals than Emile Smith Rowe in the Premier league this season (7). The English midfielder has scored in each of his last three appearances:



⚽️ vs Leeds

️⚽️ vs West Ham

⚽️ vs Manchester United



Continues to level up. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🙌 No midfielder has scored more goals than Emile Smith Rowe in the Premier league this season (7). The English midfielder has scored in each of his last three appearances:⚽️ vs Leeds ️⚽️ vs West Ham⚽️ vs Manchester UnitedContinues to level up. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🙌 https://t.co/omtjzmygH9

Nuno Tavares - N/A

Tavares didn't have enough time to make an impact.

