Leeds United 1-6 Liverpool: Player ratings for the Reds as Salah and Jota net braces in memorable win | Premier League 2022-23

Liverpool wiped the floor with Leeds United in a stunning 6-1 victory at Elland Road in the Premier League on Monday.

Doubles from Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah, on either side of goals from Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez, condemned the Peacocks to their worst-ever Premier League loss at home.

Coming into the match on the back of a 5-1 thrashing at the hands of Crystal Palace, Javi Garcia's side were looking for a response but ended up suffering a greater defeat.

Gakpo opened the floodgates for the Reds in the 35th minute following a clinical break before Salah doubled their advantage just four minutes later.

Luis Sinisterra pulled one back for the hosts just two minutes after the restart, but Jota restored their two-goal advantage soon after.

Salah brought up his brace in the 64th minute through another devastating counter-attack, and Jota bagged his second with a lovely finish less than 10 minutes later as Leeds were all at sea in defense.

However, there was time for more goals as Nunez came off the bench to score Liverpool's sixth of the night as they returned to winning ways after five games, and in emphatic fashion too.

Here are the player ratings for Liverpool:

Alisson - 7/10

A mistake by Konate left him exposed at the back. Otherwise, the Liverpool custodian had no issues tonight.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 8.5/10

Liverpool's talismanic right-back was at it again, rampaging forward with poise and purpose while setting up Gakpo for the opening goal and Nunez for their sixth.

He came up trumps defensively too, making two clearances and three tackles.

Ibrahima Konate - 6.5/10

Konate took a terrible touch at the back, which allowed Sinisterra to pull one back for the Peacocks. Besides that, he was fine.

Virgil van Dijk - 8/10

The towering Dutchman stood tall in the face of Leeds' aggression and passed the ball around with unerring accuracy.

Andrew Robertson - 8/10

The Scotsman impeded Leeds' movements with great vision and anticipation, making four clearances while also creating Liverpool's fifth goal with some fine work down the left.

Jordan Henderson - 7.5/10

Liverpool's skipper was an unrelenting ball of energy that kept the Liverpool juggernaut running. He threaded passes, linked up plays, and most importantly, created four chances, including the assist for Jota's second goal.

A productive evening for Hendo.

Fabinho - 7/10

The Lighthouse made some important interventions, such as heading Koch's header away and clearing Marco Roca's free-kick, but earned a yellow card for bringing down Brenden Aaronson.

Curtis Jones - 7/10

He won the ball in midfield and threaded a fine throughball for Jota to fire home his first of the evening and Liverpool's third.

Mohamed Salah - 8.5/10

The Egyptian scored for the second game in a row, netting twice on the night to bring his top-flight tally up to 15 for the season. He now has nine goals against Leeds in just six games!

Cody Gakpo - 8.5/10

The Dutch dynamite opened the floodgates in the 35th minute with a well-taken goal. He also set up Salah's second, although it was all Robertson's good work behind it.

Diogo Jota - 9/10

He went a whole year without scoring but returned to the scoresheet tonight with a brace. His second goal in particular was fantastic. Oh, and an assist to boot too.

Substitutes

James Milner (81' for Henderson) - 7/10

He attempted a desperate shot from range, which required Illan Meslier to stretch to parry it away.

Luis Diaz (81' for Gakpo) - 6/10

The Colombian played his first league game in six months, which was a welcome sight for the fans.

Darwin Nunez (81' for Salah) - 7.5/10

The striker added gloss to the scoreline by adding a late sixth.

Roberto Firmino (82' for Jota) - 6.5/10

He tested Meslier late on.

Thiago Alcantara (85' for Fabinho) - N/A

Not enough time for the Spaniard to make an impact.

