Leeds United 3-1 Tottenham Hotspur: Player ratings as Spurs are blown away by rampant Peacocks | Premier League 2020-21

Tottenham Hotspur were dealt another mortal blow in their flailing Champions League hopes after going 3-1 down to high-flying Leeds United in the Premier League.

Stuart Dallas, Patrick Bamford and Rodrigo were on target for the Peacocks as Heung-min Son's first-half equalizer went in vain.

The Peacocks were in control for most of the match and created the better chances as well, with only Tottenham Hotspur 'keeper Hugo Lloris' heroics keeping them from extending their lead.

It was a particularly bitter pill to swallow for the Londoners as they failed to capitalize on Leicester City's defeat to Newcastle United last night, thereby conceding a big chance to close the gap on the league's top four.

Tottenham Hotspur remain in sixth position with 56 points, with the possibility of dropping further down the charts if Liverpool beat Southampton later in the day.

Here are the player ratings for Tottenham Hotspur:

Hugo Lloris - 6/10

Poor Lloris. He could've done with a more resolute defense tonight. The Tottenham Hotspur custodian was helpless on all three occasions that Leeds scored, especially for the last goal, as the home side capped off a wonderful break.

Serge Aurier - 4/10

While he linked up with the attack a few times, defensively, Aurier was in no man's land. The Frenchman left acres of space that Leeds repeatedly targeted and created two of their goals from his side of the pitch. Very poor from the Spurs right-back.

Toby Alderweireld - 6/10

A calm presence in an otherwise sloppy Tottenham Hotspur rearguard and made three vital clearances too. However, the Belgian was beaten for that second goal and was often left exposed on the counter by Dier.

Eric Dier - 5/10

Dier was no match for Leeds United's brisk pace and intensity. His poorly-headed clearance even allowed the home side to score their second goal.

Sergio Reguilon - 5/10

Dallas had gala time going up against Reguilon, who was no match for him and failed to get into the right position in the build-up to their opener. He very nearly conceded an own goal too.

Giovani Lo Celso - 5/10

Did anyone even see him in the match? Lo Celso was completely run over by Leeds in midfield and spent most of his time chasing shadows.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg - 6/10

The Dane has been disappointing lately and today was no different. He seemed lost in the face of Leeds United's fast breaks and failed to knit together meaningful passes.

Gareth Bale - 6/10

Having looked sharp and in form lately, Bale cut a toothless figure here once again. The Real Madrid loanee had just one cross to show for his efforts and no shots at goal whatsoever. A disappointing return after his treble against Sheffield United in the last game.

Dele Alli - 6.5/10

Alli set up Son for the opener with a brilliant throughball and could've had a second if Kane's goal hadn't been disallowed. He was lively and full of spirit in the first-half but waned after the break.

9 - Dele Alli has registered his first Premier League assist in 16 games, since setting up Serge Aurier vs Wolves in March 2020, while the Englishman has only assisted Harry Kane (16) on more occasions in the competition than Son Heung-Min (9). Rebirth. #LEETOT pic.twitter.com/nkDdCf2VUb — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 8, 2021

Heung-min Son - 7.5/10

His goal-scoring run continued with another well-taken strike that brought Tottenham Hotspur level for a brief period. Even though it wasn't enough to secure a point, the Korean international always looked to make something happen. Full marks for his work-ethic.

Son Heung-min has now scored 22 goals across all competitions this season for Tottenham, the best single-season tally of his senior club career.



What a player. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/kRPH3VMYgd — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 8, 2021

Harry Kane - 7/10

The Tottenham Hotspur striker was really unlucky to have a goal disallowed for offside by the finest of margins and then hit the post with a free-kick in the second-half. Not his day.

📸 - Harry Kane gave Tottenham the lead but it’s ruled out due to offside.. pic.twitter.com/z6tRLZTxGw — 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad) May 8, 2021

Substitutes

Lucas Moura - 5/10

Moura sought to amp up their attack but with Leeds dominant on the ball and pushing Tottenham Hotspur on the back foot, he couldn't really impact the proceedings.

Erik Lamela - 5/10

He fired twice at goal from tight angles when the Argentine could've simply passed it to his teammates waiting nearby. Poor decision-making from the estranged Tottenham Hotspur star.

Tanguy Ndombele - N/A

The midfielder was nowhere to be seen during the final exchanges.