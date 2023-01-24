Leeds United begin talks to sign Arsenal target - Reports

Recent reports from Gianluca Di Marzio have suggested that Leeds United have followed Arsenal's lead and are in contact with Juventus about signing Weston McKennie. The American midfielder has been linked with a move away from Turin for some time now, and it appears that the competition to sign him has intensified.

It remains to be seen which club will come out on top in this race. But one thing is certain: Weston McKennie could soon be playing for one of these Premier League giants, with the January transfer window nearing its close.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #LUFC



The list still includes Azzedine Ounahi after opening bid made weeks ago. Leeds are exploring new options for the midfield including Weston McKennie. It’s one of the possibilities considered by the club as @MatteMoretto has reportedThe list still includes Azzedine Ounahi after opening bid made weeks ago. Leeds are exploring new options for the midfield including Weston McKennie. It’s one of the possibilities considered by the club as @MatteMoretto has reported ⚪️🇺🇸 #LUFCThe list still includes Azzedine Ounahi after opening bid made weeks ago. https://t.co/GyTQZdDnYs

With the news that both clubs have reached out to Juventus about acquiring the midfielder, he will now find himself in a difficult position. On the one hand, he could join a club leading the title race in arguably Europe's top league — the Premier League. Alternatively, he could join a team with an established culture where he would likely be given more playing time and become an integral part of their success.

McKennie may be uncertain about his role at Arsenal, but Leeds United could provide him with the perfect opportunity to shine. With a squad full of young and talented players, including many from the U.S., McKennie would likely find himself in a familiar environment that would help him settle in quickly.

Ultimately, it will come down to what McKennie feels is best for his future career prospects as this decision has far reaching implications no matter which path is chosen.

Arsenal could lose Nicolo Zaniolo to Tottenham Hotspur

According to SportsMediaSet (via HITC), Arsenal target Nicolo Zaniolo is open to joining their North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur if they make an approach for him. The Italian forward is reportedly a big fan of former Italy and Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte and would relish the chance to play under him.

However, Spurs have been unable to agree terms with Roma for Zaniolo's services, with both teams holding differing valuations for the young Italian. If reports are to be believed, Tottenham wants to sign the 23-year-old on a loan deal with an obligation to make it permanent at €20 million if they qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season.

Roma, however, are only willing to entertain a loan deal for Zaniolo with an obligation to buy, with more realistic conditions and around €35-40 million.

Poll : 0 votes