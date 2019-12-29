Leeds United midfielder to replace Matic, Man United's secret plan to sign Grealish and more: Manchester United Transfer News Roundup, 29th December 2019

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's daily Manchester United transfer news roundup.

With a comfortable 2-0 win over Burnley last night, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is now just 1 point away from the top 4 places. The Manchester United board must back their manager in the January transfer window if they want to play Champions League football next season.

On that note, here are the top Man United transfer stories making the headlines today!

Leeds United midfielder to replace Matic in January

Manchester United are linked with a £40million move for the Leeds United holding midfielder Kalvin Phillips, according to reports from Daily Mail.

Nemanja Matic is likely to leave Old Trafford in January which will force Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to sign a new midfielder when the transfer window opens next month. Scott McTominay is also expected to be out for 3-4 weeks with a knee injury further forcing Solskjaer's hands in signing another midfielder.

Kalvin Phillips has been one of the best players in Championship this season where he anchors the midfield for Leeds United. Phillips, 24, has shown maturity well beyond his age and looks certain to play for a bigger club in the coming seasons.

Arsenal are also keeping tabs on the midfielder and could rival United for his signature.

Man United and PSG battling over Ricardo Pereira

Manchester United are very interested in signing Leicester City right-back Ricardo Pereira, according to reports from Le10Sport.

It is believed that the United hierarchy sees Pereira as a multi-dimensional player who is capable of playing at left-back or in the midfield, much like their former captain Antonio Valencia, who played in the right side of defense.

Leicester City were reluctant in selling their star defender this summer but are believed to be open to doing business next summer with PSG also interested in signing the 26-year-old Portuguese international star.

PSG see Pereira as the long-term replacement for Thomas Meunier who runs out of contract in the summer. Ricardo Pereira recently acknowledged a transfer interest from PSG and said:

"A future transfer to PSG? You never know what can happen in the future. It's a big club.

Man United could sign Jack Grealish on a cut-price deal

Manchester United chiefs are hopeful of signing Jack Grealish on a cut-price deal next summer should Aston Villa get relegated this season, reports Daily Express.

Grealish was initially linked with a move to Old Trafford in January but Man United are prepared to wait for the England international star until next summer in hope that his price drops further.

Aston Villa currently sit 18th in the League table, 2 points below the safety zone. Grealish has been one of their best players and if The Clarets do get relegated, it is highly unlikely that Grealish will play in the Championship.