Leeds United vs Arsenal Prediction and Betting tips | 18th December 2021 

The congested Christmas period will continue as Leeds United welcome Arsenal to Elland Road for Saturday's late kickoff in the Premier League.

The hosts suffered an embarrassing 7-0 whitewash against Manchester City in their last fixture. Kevin de Bruyne starred with two goals in the rout while Jack Grealish and Riyad Mahrez were also among the goals.

Arsenal secured maximum points in a routine 2-0 home win over West Ham. Gabriel Martinelli and Emile Smith Rowe scored second-half goals to guide the Gunners to victory.

The win saw the north London outfit usurp the Hammers into fourth spot in the table while Leeds United sit in 16th position on 16 points.

Leeds United vs Arsenal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed 123 occasions in the past and Arsenal have a better record with 49 wins to their name. Leeds United were victorious were victorious on 41 occasions while 33 previous matches ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in October when second half goals from Callum Chambers and Eddie Nketiah helped Arsenal progress with a 2-0 home win in the EFL Cup.

Leeds United's 7-0 bashing by Manchester City was the first time in 87 years that the Peacocks lost a game by a seven-goal margin. It was also the first time that Marcelo Bielsa lost a game by that margin after 567 matches as a manager.

The hosts have won just one match across their last seven Premier League games, conceding 12 goals across the last three alone.

Arsenal's last five victories all came with a clean sheet. Although they have been far more effective at home, with four of those five shutouts coming at the Emirates Stadium.

Leeds United vs Arsenal Prediction

Arsenal have been very much a Jekyll and Hyde team this season and it is difficult to know which side will turn up on any given day.

However, their morale-boosting victory over West Ham would have increased confidence among the players and they will want to consolidate that with another victory.

Leeds United are on a poor run of form, with their exacerbating injury problems contributing to Marcelo Bielsa's side's spiral down the table. The hosts have struggled against Arsenal and are winless across their last 11 games against the Emirates outfit.

Mikel Arteta's team have scored three or more goals in four of their last five visits to Elland Road and we are backing the capital side to secure a win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Leeds United 1-3 Arsenal

Leeds United vs Arsenal Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Arsenal to win (The Gunners need a victory to hold on to their top four position and Leeds United's injury crisis means they might not pose much of a threat).

Tip 2 - Both teams to score YES (Arsenal's defense is one of the best in the league. However, their susceptibility on the road could see Leeds United create enough chances to find the back of the net).

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals (Arsenal have scored 3+ goals in four of their last five visits to Elland Road while each of Leeds United's last three games have seen three of more goals scored).

Edited by Rohit Mishra