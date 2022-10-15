Leeds United vs Arsenal Prediction and Betting Tips | October 16, 2022

Leeds United will entertain league leaders Arsenal at Elland Road in the Premier League on Sunday (October 16).

The hosts are winless in their last five Premier League games and fell to a 2-1 defeat against Crystal Palace in a mid-table clash last week. Pascal Struijk gave Leeds an early lead, but goals from Odsonne Edouard and Eberechi Eze helped Palace to a home win.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have recorded three wins in a row in the Premier League and recorded a statement 3-2 win at home over Liverpool. Bukayo Saka bagged a brace, bagging the winner in the 76th minute.

The Gunners continued their winning ways in the UEFA Europa League against Bodo/Glimt. Saka was on the scoresheet again as they eked out a narrow 1-0 win.

Leeds United vs Arsenal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 125 times across competitions. Leeds have traditionally been the better team in these games but are winless in their last 12 meetings against the Gunners.

Arsenal's dominance in the 21st century against Leeds has helped them open up a 51-41 lead in wins, while the remaining 33 games have ended in draws.

Leeds last picked up a win at home over the Gunners in 2000 and have lost four games in a row across competitions since then.

There have been over 2.5 goals scored in Arsenal's last eight Premier League games.

Arsenal have won nine of their last ten Premier League games, scoring at least twice in nine of their last ten.

Leeds are unbeaten at home across competitions this season. They have a couple of clean sheets in four home games this term and have conceded just twice.

Arsenal's only defeat across competitions this term came at Manchester United in September. They have kept back-to-back clean sheets in their last two away outings.

Leeds United vs Arsenal Prediction

The Whites have an unbeaten record at home this season and will look to maintain that record. Six of Leeds' 11 goals in the Premier League this season have come at home and more importantly, they have conceded just two of their 12 goals there.

The Gunners have looked sharp this season, and given their dominance in recent games against Leeds, they should eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Leeds United 1-2 Arsenal

Leeds United vs Arsenal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Arsenal

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Arsenal to score first - Yes

Tip 5: Gabriel Jesus to score any time - Yes

