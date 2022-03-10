Leeds United vs Aston Villa Prediction and Betting Tips - 10th March 2022

The Premier League returns to the fold with another set of important matches this week as Leeds United lock horns with Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa side at Elland Road on Thursday.

Leeds United vs Aston Villa Preview

Leeds United are currently in 16th place in the Premier League standings and have struggled to meet expectations so far this season. The home side suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Leicester City last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Aston Villa, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the league table at the moment and have improved after a slow start to their league campaign. The away side thrashed Southampton by a convincing 4-0 margin last week and will be confident going into this match.

Leeds United vs Aston Villa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Aston Villa have a marginal edge over Leeds United and have won 30 out of 82 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Leeds' 29 victories.

Leeds United have a poor recent record against Aston Villa and have won only one of the last nine games against the away side at Elland Road.

In matches between Leeds United and Aston Villa, the team playing away from home has suffered defeat in only three of the last 16 Premier League matches.

Aston Villa have lost three of their last four matches against Premier League teams based in Yorkshire, with their only victory during this run coming against Leeds United last season.

Leeds United are winless in their last three midweek games in the Premier League and have conceded an astonishing 16 goals in these matches.

Leeds United have suffered defeat in their last three home matches - the last time they suffered four consecutive league defeats at Elland Road was in 2015.

Leeds United vs Aston Villa Prediction

Aston Villa have improved admirably under Steven Gerrard and will look to take it up a notch in the coming months. The likes of Philippe Coutinho and Lucas Digne have played important roles so far this year and could make their mark this week.

Leeds United have endured a dismal season and parted ways with Marcelo Bielsa this year. Aston Villa are in better form at the moment and hold the upper hand on Thursday.

Prediction: Leeds United 1-3 Aston Villa

Leeds United vs Aston Villa Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Aston Villa

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Ollie Watkins to score anytime: YES

Tip 4 - Aston Villa to score first: YES

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi