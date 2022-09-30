Leeds United vs Aston Villa Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd October 2022

The Premier League returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Leeds United lock horns with Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa side in an important clash at Elland Road on Sunday.

Leeds United vs Aston Villa Preview

Leeds United are currently in 11th place in the Premier League standings and have flattered to deceive so far this season. The hosts suffered a shock 5-2 defeat at the hands of Brentford in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Aston Villa, on the other hand, are in 15th place in the league table at the moment and have been plagued by inconsistency this year. The away side edged Southampton to a crucial 1-0 victory before the international break and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Leeds United vs Aston Villa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Aston Villa have a good record against Leeds United and have won 41 out of the 104 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Leeds United's 32 victories.

Leeds United have won only one of their last 10 Premier League games against Aston Villa at Elland Road, with their previous such victory coming nearly 20 years ago.

Aston Villa have won their last two away games against Leeds United in the Premier League - as many as they had managed in the 17 league games preceding this run.

Leeds United are unbeaten at home in the Premier League so far this season and have gone unbeaten in the first four home games of a Premier League campaign on only two occasions the past.

Aston Villa have picked up four points from their last two Premier League games - one more than their first five league games of the season.

Leeds United conceded five goals against Brentford in their previous Premier League game - as many as they had conceded in the first five games of the season.

Leeds United vs Aston Villa Prediction

Aston Villa have largely failed to meet expectations over the past year and have a point to prove this weekend. The away side rode its luck against Southampton last month and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Leeds United are a work in progress under Jesse Marsch and have a few issues to address in the coming weeks. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: Leeds United 1-1 Aston Villa

Leeds United vs Aston Villa Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Leeds United to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Ollie Watkins to score - Yes

