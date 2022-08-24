Leeds United vs Barnsley Prediction and Betting Tips | August 24, 2022 

Leeds United will host Barnsley at Elland Road in the second round of the EFL Cup on Wednesday.
The hosts are coming off a shock 3-0 home win over Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday. Brandon Aaronson, Rodrigo and Jack Harrison found the back of the net to guide the west Yorkshire outfit to a memorable victory.
Barnsley, meanwhile, fell to a defeat by the same scoreline at home against Wycombe in League One on Saturday. Anis Mehmeti. Dominic Gape and Nick Freeman were on the scoresheet for the Tykes.
Barnsley will now look to bounce back with a win in the League Cup. They booked their spot at this stage of the competition with a 1-0 victory at Middlesbrough in the first round a fortnight ago. Josh Benson stepped off the bench to score the winner in the third minute of injury time.
Leeds United vs Barnsley Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two teams have clashed on 64 occasions.
- Leeds lead 27-20 in wins, while 17 fixtures have ended in a share of the spoils.
- Leeds' three competitive games this season have seen three or more goals scored.
- Barnsley's last three games have witnessed three goals scored.
- Eight of the last ten head-to-head games between the two teams have seen at least one team fail to find the back of the net.
Leeds United vs Barnsley Prediction
Leeds are flying high and will come into the game highly buoyed by their morale-boosting win over Chelsea.
Manager Jesse Marsch might be tempted to rest players for Barnsley's visit, with one eye on his team's trip to Brighton in the league on Saturday. Nevertheless, the Premier League team will start as the heavy favourites against an out-of-sorts League One opposition.
The cup competitions are famed for giant killings, but Barnsley are unlikely to spring an upset here. Leeds should claim a comfortable win.
Prediction: Leeds United 3-0 Barnsley
$1,100 First Bet Insurance at Caesars
Leeds United vs Barnsley Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Leeds to win
Tip 2 - Over 2.5 goals scored
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No