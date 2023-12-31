Leeds United vs Birmingham City Prediction and Betting Tips | January 1st 2024

Leeds United and Birmingham City get underway in 2024 when they lock horns at Elland Road in round 26 of the EFL Championship on Monday.

On a run of two back-to-back defeats, Daniel Farke’s men will look to find their feet and begin the new year as they mean to go on.

Leeds United suffered a second consecutive defeat to close out the year as they were narrowly beaten 1-0 by West Bromwich Albion at the Hawthorns.

While this was a third consecutive defeat on their travels, Farke’s side now return home, where they are unbeaten this season and have picked up the fourth-most points so far (28).

With 45 points from 25 matches, Leeds United are currently fourth in the EFL Championship table, nine points behind second-placed Ipswich in the automatic promotion spot.

It has been a tough festive season for Birmingham City as they closed out the year with a somewhat disappointing goalless draw against Bristol City on Friday.

Wayne Rooney’s men have now failed to win their last four matches, losing twice and claiming two draws since a 1-0 victory over Cardiff City on December 13.

With 28 points from 25 matches, Birmingham are currently 20th in the league standings, just seven points above the dotted line and level on points with Stoke City and Plymouth Argyle.

Leeds United vs Birmingham City Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 42 wins from the last 108 meetings between the sides, Birmingham City hold a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture.

Leeds United have picked up one fewer win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 26 occasions.

Farke’s men are the only Championship side unbeaten at home this season, having picked up eight wins and four draws in their 12 games at Elland Road so far.

Birmingham City currently hold the division’s fourth-poorest record on the road, having picked up just two wins and eight points in their 12 away matches so far.

Leeds United vs Birmingham City Prediction

While Leeds United have suffered a drop-off in form, they will fancy themselves against a Birmingham City side who are without a win in four consecutive games. Leeds have made their home turf a fortress this season and we predict they will kick off the new year with a win in front of their home supporters.

Prediction: Leeds United 3-1 Birmingham City

Leeds United vs Birmingham City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Leeds to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in six of Leeds’ last seven home games)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been 11 or more corner kicks in the last six meetings between the sides)