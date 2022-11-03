Leeds United vs Bournemouth Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th November 2022

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Bournemouth lock horns with Jesse Marsch's Leeds United side at Elland Road on Saturday.

Leeds United vs Bournemouth Preview

Bournemouth are currently in 14th place in the Premier League standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The away side suffered a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Leeds United, on the other hand, are in 15th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this year. The hosts stunned Liverpool with a 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Leeds United vs Bournemouth Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Leeds United have an excellent record against Bournemouth and have won 10 out of the 13 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Bournemouth's paltry one victory.

This is the first-ever Premier League meeting between the two teams - Leeds United have won their last six home league games against Bournemouth.

Bournemouth have won only one of their 12 league matches against Leeds United, with their only victory coming in 2014.

After a run of eight games that saw Leeds United winning only two points, the hosts secured three points against Liverpool last week.

Bournemouth have lost their last three matches in the Premier League - their second three-game losing streak in the competition this season.

Leeds United have managed 116 high turnovers in the Premier League this season - the third-highest tally in the competitions so far this season.

Leeds United vs Bournemouth Prediction

Leeds United have shown flashes of their potential so far under Jesse Marsch and will be intent on moving into the top half of the Premier League table in the coming weeks. Rodrigo Moreno has recovered from his injury and will look to find the back of the net yet again this weekend.

Bournemouth have built an impressive squad this season and will need to work hard to keep their distance from the relegation zone. Leeds United are in better form at the moment and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Leeds United 3-2 Bournemouth

Leeds United vs Bournemouth Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Leeds United

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Bournemouth to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Rodrigo Moreno to score - Yes

