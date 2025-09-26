Leeds United vs Bournemouth Prediction and Betting Tips | September 27th 2025 

Leeds United and Bournemouth will battle for three points in a Premier League matchday six fixture on Saturday (September 27th). The game will be played at Elland Road.
The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 3-1 comeback away win over Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend. They went behind to Ladislav Krejci's eighth-minute strike before Dominic Calvert-Lewin equalized just past the half-hour mark. Anton Stach and Noah Okafor completed the rout before the half time break.
Bournemouth, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a goalless draw at home to Newcastle United.
The stalemate saw the Cherries climb to fourth spot in the standings, having secured 10 points from five games. Leeds are 12th with seven points to their name.
Leeds United vs Bournemouth Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Leeds United have 11 wins from 15 head-to-head games. Bournemouth were victorious twice while two games ended in a share of the spoils.
- Their most recent clash came in April 2023 when Bournemouth claimed a 4-1 home win.
- Five of the last six head-to-head games have witnessed goals at both ends and also produced three goals or more.
- Four of Bournemouth's last five games across competitions have produced less than three goals and also saw one side keep a clean sheet.
- Leeds United have won all seven home league head-to-head games they have hosted.
- Bournemouth have gained 10 points in their first five league games for the first time since the 2018-19 season.
- Leeds are aiming to become the third promoted side to start an EPL season with three clean sheets at home.
Leeds United vs Bournemouth Prediction
Leeds United fans might have had relegation concerns heading into this campaign following the struggles of recently promoted sides. However, some of their fears have been allayed by the relatively impressive start their side have made.
Bournemouth, for their part, have also made a bright start to the season. They missed out on European qualification last term and will be looking to go one better this time around. A bright start to this game could be crucial to their chances, with the Cherries having won all three games they have led at half time this season.
Backing the two sides to share the spoils in a low-scoring stalemate.
Prediction: Leeds United 1-1 Bournemouth
Leeds United vs Bournemouth Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Draw
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals