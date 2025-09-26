Leeds United vs Bournemouth Prediction and Betting Tips | September 27th 2025 

Leeds United and Bournemouth will battle for three points in a Premier League matchday six fixture on Saturday (September 27th). The game will be played at Elland Road.

Ad

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 3-1 comeback away win over Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend. They went behind to Ladislav Krejci's eighth-minute strike before Dominic Calvert-Lewin equalized just past the half-hour mark. Anton Stach and Noah Okafor completed the rout before the half time break.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a goalless draw at home to Newcastle United.

The stalemate saw the Cherries climb to fourth spot in the standings, having secured 10 points from five games. Leeds are 12th with seven points to their name.

Ad

Trending

Leeds United vs Bournemouth Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Leeds United have 11 wins from 15 head-to-head games. Bournemouth were victorious twice while two games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came in April 2023 when Bournemouth claimed a 4-1 home win.

Five of the last six head-to-head games have witnessed goals at both ends and also produced three goals or more.

Four of Bournemouth's last five games across competitions have produced less than three goals and also saw one side keep a clean sheet.

Leeds United have won all seven home league head-to-head games they have hosted.

Bournemouth have gained 10 points in their first five league games for the first time since the 2018-19 season.

Leeds are aiming to become the third promoted side to start an EPL season with three clean sheets at home.

Ad

Leeds United vs Bournemouth Prediction

Leeds United fans might have had relegation concerns heading into this campaign following the struggles of recently promoted sides. However, some of their fears have been allayed by the relatively impressive start their side have made.

Bournemouth, for their part, have also made a bright start to the season. They missed out on European qualification last term and will be looking to go one better this time around. A bright start to this game could be crucial to their chances, with the Cherries having won all three games they have led at half time this season.

Ad

Backing the two sides to share the spoils in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Leeds United 1-1 Bournemouth

Leeds United vs Bournemouth Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More