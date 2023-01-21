Leeds United vs Brentford Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd January 2023

The Premier League returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Brentford lock horns with Jesse Marsch's Leeds United side in an important clash at Elland Road on Sunday.

Leeds United vs Brentford Preview

Brentford are currently in eighth place in the Premier League standings and have exceeded expectations so far this season. The Bees eased past Bournemouth by a comfortable 2-0 scoreline in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Leeds United, on the other hand, are in 14th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The home side thrashed Cardiff City by a 5-2 scoreline last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Leeds United vs Brentford Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Leeds United have a slight edge over Brentford and have won 15 out of the 43 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Brentford's 13 victories.

There have been 14 goals scored in the last three matches played between these two teams in the Premier League, with Brentford winning the previous game by a 5-2 margin.

Brentford will look to complete a league double against Leeds United for the first time in seven years, with their previous league double coming in the Championship.

After winning two of their first three Premier League matches this season, Leeds United have won only two of their last 15 matches in the competition.

Brentford are looking to win three consecutive away matches in the top flight for the first time in their history.

Brentford have won their last three Premier League matches and could secure four victories in a row in the top flight for the first time since 1939.

Leeds United vs Brentford Prediction

Brentford have excelled in the Premier League this season and have a robust squad at their disposal. The likes of Ivan Toney and Bryan Mbeumo have been impressive this season and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Leeds United have flattered to deceive this season and will need to be at their best on Sunday. Brentford are the better team at the moment and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Leeds United 1-3 Brentford

Leeds United vs Brentford Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Brentford

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Brentford to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Ivan Toney to score - Yes

