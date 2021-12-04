Leeds United vs Brentford Prediction and Betting Tips - 5th December 2021

After a dramatic 1-0 win over Crystal Palace in their midweek fixture, Leeds United are back in Premier League action as they welcome Brentford to Elland Road on Sunday.

Leeds are just three places above the relegation zone with 15 points while Brentford have 16 points to their name and are in 12th place in the league standings.

The visiting side suffered a 2-0 loss at Tottenham Hotspur in their midweek fixture as Son Heung-min doubled the lead following Sergi Canos' own goal.

This will be the first top-flight meeting between the two sides since 1947, so both teams will be hoping to give a good account of themselves.

Leeds United vs Brentford Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 40 meetings between the two sides across all competitions. Leeds United have a slight 14-12 advantage in wins while 14 games have ended in stalemates.

Leeds United have lost just one game at home against Brentford in their last 14 league fixtures.

Brentford have not conceded more than one goal in their last 14 league games against Leeds.

Brentford have let in at least two goals in five of their last six Premier League fixtures.

Leeds have found the back of the net in four of their last five league fixtures while Brentford have scored in five of their last six games.

Leeds United vs Brentford Prediction

Leeds avoided a second goalless draw in a row thanks to Raphina's injury-time winner against Crystal Palace. Brentford have a lengthy injury list for this trip to Elland Road which might impact their performance here.

Leeds United have the joint-third worst attacking record in the league, having scored 13 goals of which seven have come at home. They have also conceded nine goals at home but have conceded just two goals in their last four outings, keeping two clean sheets.

Nine of Brentford's 17 goals have come in their travels while they have also conceded nine in their away games. Neither team have been prolific in front oe goal in recent outings, so a low-scoring draw is the most likely outcome here.

Prediction: Leeds United 1-1 Brentford

Leeds United vs Brentford Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (There have been less than 2.5 goals in Leeds' last four home games in the Premier League).

Tip 3 - Raphina to score anytime - YES (The Brazilian forward has scored six goals in the Premier League, accounting for 46% of Leeds' goals).

Tip 4 - At least one goal to be scored in the first half - YES (Two of Leeds' three goals and three of Brentford's four goals have been scored in the first half).

Edited by Peter P