Leeds United vs Brighton & Hove Albion prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

The all-action Leeds United side will be looking for all three points as they take on a struggling Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United will be desperate to escape the demons from their weekend embarrassment at the hands of Crawley Town as they host Brighton and Hove Albion. They have a chance to break into the top half of the table against the Seagulls who languish at 17th on the table.

Prior to their embarrassing FA Cup outing, Leeds United had got crushed by Tottenham Hotspur away from home. However, their form prior to that had been encouraging, picking up back-to-back wins against Burnley and West Bromwich Albion after suffering a 6-2 defeat against rivals Manchester United.

That has been the trend behind Leeds United's season so far. Marcelo Bielsa's men have hit staggering highs and dispiriting lows. Their attack has been excellent but their defence has crumbled causing them to have the second worst defensive record in the league.

Meanwhile, Brighton and Hove Albion have won just two of the 18 matches so far. Their last win in the league came in November against Aston Villa. They are winless in their last nine games in the Premier League.

Leeds will be looking to win three consecutive home wins on the trot as the two sides meet in the English top-flight for the first time since 1982.

Leeds United vs Brighton & Hove Albion Head-to-Head

Leeds United and Brighton & Hove Albion have squared off a total of 45 times till date. Leeds have been victorious on 18 occasions. Brighton and Hove Albion have won 16 times. 11 matches have ended in a draw.

The last time these two sides met was in 2017 in the Championship and Leeds United won the game 2-0.

Leeds United form guide: L-W-W-L-L

Brighton and Hove Albion form guide: D-L-D-W-L

Leeds United vs Brighton & Hove Albion Team News

Leeds United

Robin Koch continues to be sidelined with a knee injury. Gaetano Berardi and Adam Forshaw are injured as well. Other than that, Bielsa do not have any injury concerns.

Injuries: Gaetano Berardi, Adam Forshaw, and Robin Koch

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Brighton & Hove Albion

Tariq Lamptey is likely to miss out again with a hamstring problem. Aaron Connolly, Danny Welbeck and Adam Lallana are doubts for this game as well.

Injuries: Tariq Lamptey

Doubtful: Aaron Connolly, Danny Welbeck and Adam Lallana

Suspensions: None

Leeds United vs Brighton & Hove Albion Predicted XI

Leeds United predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Illan Meslier; Stuart Dallas, Luke Ayling, Pascal Struijk, Ezgjan Alioski; Kalvin Phillips; Rafinha, Rodrigo, Pablo Hernandez, Jack Harrison; Patrick Bamford

Brighton and Hove Albion Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Robert Sanchez; Adam Webster, Lewis Dunk, Dan Burn; Joel Veltman, Davy Propper, Ben White, Solly March; Leandro Trossard, Alexis Mac Allister; Neal Maupay

Leeds United vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction

Brighton & Hove Albion have been doing well in terms of holding teams down and have drawn eight of their games so far. Leeds United have been largely hit or miss. But their home form has been encouraging of late. We are expecting Leeds United to win on Saturday.

Prediction: Leeds United 3-1 Brighton & Hove Albion