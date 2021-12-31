Leeds United vs Burnley Prediction and Betting Tips - 2nd January 2022

Two sides desperate for a morale-boosting win square off on Sunday as Leeds United play host to Burnley at the Elland Road Stadium.

While the visitors have two games in hand, they are currently five points behind the hosts at the wrong end of the Premier League table.

Leeds United’s woeful run continued two Saturdays ago as they fell to a humbling 4-1 defeat against Arsenal.

The Peacocks have lost their last three games, including a 7-0 hammering at the hands of Manchester City on 14 December.

With 16 points from 18 games, Leeds United are currently 16th in the Premier League table.

Similarly, Burnley will be disappointed by their performance in the first half of the season as they sit in the relegation zone after managing 11 points from 16 games.

Sean Dyche’s men head into Sunday’s game fresh off the back of a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Manchester United last Thursday.

Burnley are without a win in each of their last six games, picking up four draws and losing two.

Leeds United vs Burnley Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Leeds United hold a significantly stronger record in the history of this fixture, claiming 33 wins from their last 63 meetings.

Burnley, on the other hand, have picked up 18 victories in that time, while 12 games have ended in draws.

Leeds United are unbeaten in each of their last four games against Burnley, claiming three wins and one draw.

Burnley boast the division’s second-worst record away from home, managing just four points from nine games.

Leeds United have not performed significantly better on the road either, picking up just two more points from nine outings.

Leeds United vs Burnley Prediction

After an impressive 2019-20 campaign, Leeds United have struggled to find their footing this season, picking up just three wins from 18 games. However, they face a Burnley side who have failed to win any of their last eight away games.

We predict Leeds United will claim all three points in this one.

Prediction: Leeds United 2-1 Burnley

Leeds United vs Burnley Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Leeds United

Tip 2 - Over 2.5 goals: Yes (There have been at least three goals in each of Leeds United’s last four games)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Leeds United have kept just three clean sheets all season)

