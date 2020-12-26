Leeds United vs Burnley prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Leeds United will be looking to get back to winning ways as they host Burnley after a 6-2 humbling against Manchester United. Burnley have looked in much better shape of late and they seem to be moving on from their early-season slump.

Leeds United are currently sitting at 14th on the table with 17 points so far. Burnley are 16th with 13 points. Leeds United have put up a brave front from the get-go this season but their fearlessness has also been their undoing on multiple occasions particularly last week against Manchester United.

Bielsa's men vacated far too much space in the centre for the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Scott McTominay to exploit and they paid the price for that. However, Marcelo Bielsa has confirmed that they won't be changing their style of play just because of the poor result they suffered at Old Trafford.

Bielsa is worried what fans are thinking because of the way the media is analysing his Leeds team. He hopes you will read his own analysis in full, though he admits it is complex. #lufc https://t.co/hI7QOVk6XW — Beren Cross (@BerenCross) December 24, 2020

Burnley are on a good run having picked eight of a possible 12 points from their last four matches. They drew against Everton and Aston Villa and picked up wins against Arsenal and Wolves. They are currently three points off the drop zone and will want to make sure they stay clear of it heading into the new year.

One thing about this match is that Leeds United have been one of the most entertaining sides in the Premier League and they have scored 24 goals while conceding 30. That is the best attacking return in the bottom half of the table and the worst defensive record in the league.

Burnley have scored only eight goals so far this term. We get the feeling that something is going to give today.

No Burnley player created more chances against Wolves than Nick Pope (1).



He has now created the same amount of chances this season as Granit Xhaka. pic.twitter.com/oHjoJVqMvs — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 21, 2020

Leeds United vs Burnley Head-to-Head

Leeds United and Burnley have faced off 60 times till date. Leeds United have won 31 of those games while Burnley have won just 18. 11 matches have ended in draws. The last time these two sides met was in the League Cup in 2017 and Leeds United won on penalties away from home.

Leeds United form guide: W-L-L-W-L

Burnley form guide: L-D-W-D-W

Leeds United vs Burnley Team News

Leeds United will be without captain Liam Cooper who is out with an abdominal strain and he joins long-term absentee Koch on the sidelines. Spanish defender Diego Llorente is available for selection and could play his first match for Leeds. He was out with a muscle strain.

Gaetano Berardi and Adam Forshaw are also unavailable due to injury.

Injuries: Gaetano Berardi, Adam Forshaw, Robin Koch and Liam Cooper

Doubtful: Diego Llorente

Suspensions: None

Sean Dyche could be without wingers Robbie Brady and Dwight McNeil as both players were taken off early in last week's game. Matej Vydra is also doubtful for this one after tweaking a muscle in his back. Jack Cork and Johan Berg Gundmundsson are still recovering from their injuries and are ruled out of this game as well.

Injuries: Jack Cork and Johan Berg Gundmundsson

Doubtful: Matej Vydra, Robbie Brady and Dwight McNeil

Suspensions: None

Leeds United vs Burnley Predicted Lineups

Leeds United Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Ilian Meslier; Stuart Dallas, Luke Ayling, Liam Cooper, Ezgjan Alioski; Kalvin Phillips; Raphinha, Rodrigo, Matuesz Klich, Jack Harrison; Patrick Bamford

Burnley Predicted XI (4-4-2): Nick Pope, Matthew Lowton, James Tarkowski, Ben Mee, Charlie Taylor, Robbie Brady, Ashley Westwood, Josh Brownhill, Dwight McNeil, Chris Wood, Ashley Barnes

Leeds United vs Burnley Prediction

We haven't seen a better hit-or-miss side than Leeds United. But they will surely find goals against Burnley and unless Sean Dyche's men can snap out of their poor goalscoring habit, they might find it hard to keep up with Marcelo Bielsa's men.

Match prediction: Leeds United 3-1 Burnley