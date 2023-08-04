Leeds United vs Cardiff City Prediction and Betting Tips | August 6th 2023

Leeds United will welcome Cardiff City to the Elland Road Stadium in their EFL Championship opener on Sunday.

The hosts are back in the Championship after a three-year stint in the Premier League after finishing 19th in the league table last season. The visitors finished 21st in the Championship table last season, barely avoiding relegation to League One.

The hosts played four friendlies in the pre-season and, after suffering in their first two games, they bounced back well to record wins in the last two games, including a 1-0 win over Hearts on Sunday.

The visitors played six friendlies in the pre-season and also took part in the first round of the Welsh League Cup last month. They are winless in their last four friendlies, failing to score in their last two.

Leeds United vs Cardiff City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 62 times in all competitions, with their first meeting dating back to 1921 in the League Division Two. The visitors have the upper hand in the head-to-head record at the moment with 29 wins. The hosts have 18 wins and 15 games have ended in draws.

They last met in the FA Cup third round in January, with Leeds recording a 5-2 win in the replay after the first match ended in a 2-2 draw. It was the hosts' first win over their southern rivals since 2016.

Cardiff have scored at least two goals in their last seven matches against Leeds in all competitions.

The hosts have just a couple of wins in their last 13 home meetings against the visitors.

Leeds have kept clean sheets in 10 of their last 14 Championship games.

Leeds United vs Cardiff City Prediction

The Whites recorded a couple of defeats and a couple of wins in the pre-season while scoring three goals and conceding thrice. They have a lengthy injury list heading into the campaign opener with as many as eight first-team players on the injury list, including striker Patrick Bamford and long-term absentee Jack Harrison.

The Bluebirds have failed to score in three of their last four games. Interestingly, they have suffered just one defeat against the hosts since 2016, with that defeat coming at Sunday's venue in January.

Considering the hosts' lengthy injury list, they are expected to struggle in this match but as the visitors have been in poor form at the moment, we expect the game to end in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Leeds United 1-1 Cardiff City

Leeds United vs Cardiff City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Wilfried Gnonto to score or assist any time - Yes