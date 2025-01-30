Leeds United vs Cardiff City Prediction and Betting Tips | February 1st 2025

Leeds United will host Cardiff City at Elland Road on Saturday in another round of the 2024-25 EFL Championship campaign. The home side have enjoyed a brilliant season and are well on track for a return to the Premier League as they sit atop the Championship table with 60 points from 29 matches.

They played out a goalless draw against fellow title contenders Burnley in their game on Monday, with both sides struggling to create clear-cut chances in an overall cagey affair at Turf Moor.

Cardiff City are also playing well and are looking to pull further clear of the drop zone. They locked horns with newly-promoted Derby County in their last match and picked up a 2-1 win, with Callum Robinson and substitute Anwar El Ghazi netting a quickfire second-half double to send the Bluebirds on their way to victory in front of their home fans.

The visitors now sit 18th in the league standings with 31 points from 29 matches and will be looking to put out a statement performance against the league leaders this weekend.

Leeds United vs Cardiff City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 65 meetings between the two clubs. Leeds have won 20 of those games while Cardiff have won 29 times with their other 16 contests ending in draws.

The hosts are undefeated in their last five games in this fixture after losing four of their previous five.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last five games in this fixture.

The Whites are the highest-scoring side in the English second tier this season with a goal tally of 53.

Cardiff have picked up just one away league win all season. Only last-placed Plymouth Argyle (0) have managed fewer.

Leeds United vs Cardiff City Prediction

Leeds are on a brilliant 12-game unbeaten streak stretching back to late November and will head into the weekend clash on a high. They have the best home record in the Championship this season and are sure-fire favorites for Saturday's game.

The Bluebirds are undefeated in their last eight games across all competitions, picking up four wins in that period. They have, however, struggled for results on the road all season and could lose this one.

Prediction: Leeds United 3-1 Cardiff City

Leeds United vs Cardiff City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Leeds United to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in seven of the visitors' last eight matches)

