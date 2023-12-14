Leeds United vs Coventry City Prediction and Betting Tips | December 16th 2023 

Leeds United will host Coventry City at Elland Road on Saturday in another round of the 2023-24 EFL Championship campaign.

The home side are enjoying a good run of form at the moment and are pushing for an immediate return to the Premier League. They were, however, beaten 1-0 by Sunderland in their last game and could have no real complaints about the result after failing to register a single shot on target in the opposition box throughout the match.

Coventry City are playing well at the moment after a slow start to their season and have steadily climbed up the league table. They played out a 1-1 draw against Southampton last time out, with Haji Wright opening the scoring early after the restart before their opponents leveled the scores midway through the half.

The visitors sit 14th in the Championship standings with 26 points from 21 games. They will be looking to continue their encouraging form when they play this weekend.

Leeds United vs Coventry City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Saturday's game will mark the 84th meeting between Leeds United and Coventry. The hosts have won 43 of their previous meetings while the visitors have won 18 times. There have been 22 draws between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in a Championship clash back in 2012 which the visitors won 2-1.

Coventry are without a clean sheet in their last five games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2006.

Leeds are the only side in the Championship this season yet to taste defeat on home turf.

The hosts have the second-best defensive record in the English second tier this season with a goal concession tally of 21.

Leeds United vs Coventry City Prediction

Leeds United's latest result ended a three-game winning streak and they will be looking to bounce back here. They have won their last seven home matches and will be looking forward to Saturday's game.

Coventry are on a run of back-to-back winless outings and have lost just one of their last six games. They have, however, lost four of their last five away games and could see defeat here as well.

Prediction: Leeds United 2-1 Coventry City

Leeds United vs Coventry City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Leeds United to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of the Whites' last seven home matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of their last six matchups)