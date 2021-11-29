Leeds United vs Crystal Palace Prediction and Betting Tips - 30th November 2021

The Premier League returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United take on an impressive Crystal Palace side at Elland Road on Tuesday.

Leeds United vs Crystal Palace Preview

Leeds United are in 17th place in the Premier League standings and have suffered a massive slump this season. The hosts played out a 0-0 stalemate with Brighton & Hove Albion over the weekend and will need to work hard to avoid the relegation zone in the coming months.

Crystal Palace, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and have punched above their weight this year. The Eagles suffered a 2-1 defeat against Aston Villa in their previous game and will want to bounce back with a victory in this fixture.

Leeds United vs Crystal Palace Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Leeds United have a good record against Crystal Palace and have won 30 out of 64 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Crystal Palace's 18 victories.

Leeds United have an excellent recent record against Crystal Palace at Elland Road and have won each of their last five home games against the Eagles.

Crystal Palace have lost four of their last six matches against Leeds United in the Premier League and will need to improve their record this week.

The previous occasion where Crystal Palace faced Leeds United while being above them in the Premier League took place in 1991.

Since their return to the Premier League, Leeds United have won five of their six midweek games in the competition.

Crystal Palace, on the other hand, have a poor midweek record and have won only one of their last 12 games.

Leeds United vs Crystal Palace Prediction

Crystal Palace have grown in stature under Patrick Vieira this season and will be confident ahead of this game. The Eagles suffered against Aston Villa over the weekend and will need to work hard to make amends in this match.

Leeds United have an obligation to look after the feeling that unites a fan with a team regarding Kalvin Phillips, who opted to stay when he could have left in the Championship.

Leeds United have flattered to deceive so far this season and cannot afford a drop into the relegation zone in the coming weeks. Crystal Palace are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Leeds United 0-2 Crystal Palace

Leeds United vs Crystal Palace Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Crystal Palace

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Wilfried Zaha to score anytime: NO

Tip 4 - Bold Prediction: Leeds United to win by two goals

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi