Leeds United vs Crystal Palace Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th April 2023

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Leeds United lock horns with Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace outfit in an important clash at Elland Road on Sunday.

Leeds United vs Crystal Palace Preview

Leeds United are currently in 13th place in the Premier League standings and have improved after a poor start to their season. The home side edged Nottingham Forest to an important 2-1 victory this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Crystal Palace, on the other hand, are in 12th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The Eagles defeated Leicester City by a 2-1 scoreline in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Leeds United vs Crystal Palace Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Leeds United have a good historical record against Crystal Palace and have won 31 out of the 67 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Crystal Palace's 19 victories.

Since their return to the English top-flight in 2020, Leeds United have won both their Premier League games against Crystal Palace without conceding a single goal.

Crystal Palace won the reverse fixture at Selhurst Park by a 2-1 scoreline and are looking to complete a league double over Leeds United for the first time since their 1985-85 campaign.

Leeds United have won their seven games at home against Crystal Palace in the Premier League in a run stretching back to the 2006-07 season.

Crystal Palace won their first game under Roy Hodgson 2-1 - as many victories as they had managed in the league games prior to this run.

Leeds United vs Crystal Palace Prediction

Crystal Palace are in the midst of a slump at the moment and will need to work hard to salvage their campaign. The likes of Wilfried Zaha and Eberechi Eze can be effective on their day and will need to step up in this fixture.

Leeds United have improved in recent weeks and are only a few points away from safety. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Leeds United 1-1 Crystal Palace

Leeds United vs Crystal Palace Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Leeds United to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Wilfried Zaha to score - Yes

