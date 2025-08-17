Leeds United vs Everton Prediction and Betting Tips | 18th August 2025

Leeds United will get their first taste of Premier League action after a two-year gap when they host Everton at Elland Road on Monday night. The Goodies put the final nail in the Lilywhites' coffin on the final matchday of the 2022-23 Premier League season and sent them packing to the Championship.
Leeds United are back in the English top-flight after winning the Championship title last season, leaving no stones unturned in their quest to regain Premier League status. Daniel Farke's men were thoroughly impressive last term, amassing 100 points and suffering a solitary loss in their last 28 league matches.
The Premier League is still a huge step up for freshly promoted sides. Newly promoted teams have all been relegated in the last two seasons and Leeds will do well to climb to safety by the end of the campaign.
Their opponents Everton are not navigating their finest hour either. The Toffees couldn't muster a win in pre-season and the pressure is on David Moyes and his men to produce a positive result on opening gameweek.
But the Goodison Park faithful would be justified in feeling optimistic heading into the new season after an impressive run in the second half of last term.
Everton picked up 31 points from their last 18 league outings, finishing 13th in the table and if they can replicate that kind of form, their fans are in for a treat.
Leeds United vs Everton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Everton have lost only one of their last 11 Premier League matches with Leeds United.
- Everton are unbeaten in the last five away games against Leeds, their joint-longest active run away to any other 19 current Premier League sides.
- This is the first time ever that Leeds will kickstart a league campaign on a Monday.
- A total of 39 goals have been scored in Leeds United's last eight opening league matches. They have scored 20 and shipped in 19 of those.
- Everton have suffered losses in their opening league match in each of the last three seasons.
Leeds United vs Everton Prediction
Everton's defence look far from formidable on paper and Leeds will look to cause them plenty of problems in front of a roaring home support. Both clubs have a number of fresh faces and neither team looks settled as yet and as such, the spoils are likely to be shared on Monday night.
Prediction: Leeds United 1-1 Everton
Leeds United vs Everton Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Draw
Tip 2: Game to have under 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes