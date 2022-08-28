Leeds United vs Everton Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th August 2022

The fixtures keep coming thick and fast in the Premier League as Everton lock horns with Jesse Marsch's Leeds United side in an important midweek clash at Elland Road on Tuesday.

Leeds United vs Everton Preview

Everton are currently in 18th place in the Premier League standings and have been decidedly poor so far this season. The Toffees were held to a 1-1 draw by Brentford in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.

Leeds United, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have exceeded expectations this season. The home side slumped to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Brighton & Hove Albion over the weekend and will look to bounce back in this fixture.

Leeds United vs Everton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Leeds United have a good record against Everton and have won 52 out of the 120 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Everton's 35 victories.

Following a 36-game unbeaten run in league games over a period of 48 years in the 20th century, Leeds United have lost two of their last four home games against Everton.

Everton have won five of their last eight Premier League games against Leeds United - more than they had managed in the 24 matches preceding this run.

Leeds United have won 17 of their 35 Premier League games played on a Tuesday - their highest win rate on a specific day in the competition.

Everton also have an excellent record in Premier League games played on a Tuesday and have won 19 out of 45 such games played in the competition.

Leeds United are looking to win their first three home league games of a season for the first time since the 2009-10 campaign, when they achieved the feat in League One.

Leeds United vs Everton Prediction

Leeds United have been impressive in the Premier League so far and have grown in stature under Jesse Marsch. Rodrigo has been one of his side's best players this season and will be intent on making his mark this week.

Everton have been in abysmal form so far and cannot afford another poor result on Tuesday. Leeds United are in better form at the moment, however, and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Leeds United 2-1 Everton

Leeds United vs Everton Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Leeds United

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Leeds United to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Rodrigo to score - Yes

