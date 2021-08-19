Leeds United vs Everton prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2021-22

Leeds United will be looking to put their 5-1 thrashing at the hands of Manchester United behind them as they take on Everton at Elland Road on Saturday.

Marcelo Bielsa's men were played out of the park by Manchester United in their season opener last week. Luke Ayling's stunner from 25-yards out restored parity for Leeds United after the Red Devils had taken the lead through Bruno Fernandes.

But in a 20-minute blitzkrieg, Manchester United put four more past their bitter rivals to hurl them into opening day agony. In Kavin Phillips' absence, the Leeds United midfield looked out of sorts and they wouldn't want a repeat of the same when they take on Everton.

🎙️ "We'll go back, look at what happened and get right for the next game" Luke on today's season opener pic.twitter.com/6DsJyRiOH0 — Leeds United (@LUFC) August 14, 2021

The Toffees, on the other hand, got off to a great start to the 2021-22 Premier League season as they registered a 3-1 win against Southampton. They had to do it the hard way after a defensive lapse from Michael Keane resulted in Saints debutant Adam Armstrong securing the lead for them.

Everton hit back through Richarlison, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the second half. Rafael Benitez will need more wins like that to win over the fans who have been divided over his appointment.

Leeds United vs Everton Head-to-Head

In the last ten meetings between the two sides, Everton have won four while Leeds United have won three. Three matches have ended as draws. The last time the two sides locked horns was in February earlier this year when Everton won the game 2-1.

Leeds United form guide (including friendlies): L-L-L-D-L

Everton form guide (including friendlies): W-L-W

Leeds United vs Everton Team News

Leeds United

Diego Llorente will be unavailable until the end of the month for Marcelo Bielsa's side. Kavin Phillips is expected to start the game after Robin Kooch failed to impress against Manchester United.

Injuries: Diego Llorente

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Everton

James Rodriguez and Ben Godfrey missed the season opener due to Covid-19. They are doubtful for this game as well. Andre Gomes, Moise Kean and Jean-Philippe Gbamin are all doubts as well while Jarrad Branthwaite is set to miss out due to injury.

Injuries: Jarrad Branthwaite

Doubtful: James Rodriguez, Ben Godfrey, Andre Gomes, Moise Kean, Jean-Philippe Gbamin

Suspensions: None

Leeds United vs Everton Predicted Lineups

Leeds United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Illan Meslier, Luke Ayling, Liam Cooper, Pascal Struijk, Junior Firpo; Mateusz Klich, Kalvin Phillips, Stuart Dallas, Raphinha, Jack Harrison, Patrick Bamford

Everton Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jordan Pickford; Lucas Digne, Mason Holgate, Michael Keane, Seamus Coleman; Allan, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Andros Townsend, Alex Iwobi; Richarlison, Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Leeds United vs Everton Prediction

Leeds United will hope that they can convert their home advantage to a win here. But the Toffees played some exciting football in the second half of their season opener against Southampton. This should be a tight affair but we expect Everton to come out on top.

Prediction: Leeds United 1-2 Everton

Edited by Shambhu Ajith