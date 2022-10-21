Leeds United vs Fulham Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd October 2022

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Fulham lock horns with Jesse Marsch's Leeds United side in an important clash at Elland Road on Sunday.

Leeds United vs Fulham Preview

Leeds United are currently in 16th place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The home side suffered a 2-0 defeat against Leicester City this week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Fulham, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the league table at the moment and have punched above their weight this season. The Cottagers thrashed Aston Villa by a 3-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Leeds United vs Fulham Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Leeds United have a good record against Fulham and have won 26 out of the 60 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Fulham's 19 victories.

Leeds United have won each of their last three Premier League matches against Fulham - as many as they had many in the 15 games preceding this run.

Fulham are winless in their last five away games against Leeds United in league games, with their previous such victory coming in a Championship fixture in 2014.

Clubs from London have won only 19 of their 83 away games against Leeds United in the Premier League, amounting to a meager 23% win rate.

Since a 1-0 victory against Leeds United in 2002, Fulham have lost eight of their last nine Premier League games against teams from Yorkshire.

Leeds United have lost their last two games played on a Sunday in the Premier League and will need to amend their record this weekend.

Leeds United vs Fulham Prediction

Fulham have consistently punched above their weight this season and will be intent on making the most of their purple patch. The likes of Aleksandar Mitrovic and Andreas Pereira can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Leeds United have improved under Jesse Marsch but will need to find their feet ahead of a difficult schedule. Fulham are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Leeds United 1-2 Fulham

Leeds United vs Fulham Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Fulham

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Fulham to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Aleksandar Mitrovic to score - Yes

