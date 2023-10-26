Leeds United vs Huddersfield Town Prediction and Betting Tips | October 28th 2023

Leeds United will host Huddersfield Town at Elland Road on Saturday in another round of the 2023-24 EFL Championship campaign.

The home side have had a largely solid campaign and are well on course to secure playoff football at the end of the season. They were beaten 1-0 by Stoke in their last match, with Patrick Bamford squandering a spot kick 15 minutes from time before Pascal Struijk scored an own goal at the other end minutes later.

Leeds United sit third in the league table with 22 points from 13 games. They will be looking to shake off their latest result and return to winning ways this weekend.

Huddersfield, meanwhile, have had a slow start to life under new boss Darren Moore and currently find themselves just outside the drop zone. They were thrashed 4-0 by Cardiff City in their last game and had good chances to get on the scoresheet themselves in either half but were guilty of wasteful finishing.

The visitors sit 21st in the table with just 14 points picked so far. They are five points above the drop zone and will be looking to widen that gap this Saturday.

Leeds United vs Huddersfield Town Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Historically, there have been 80 competitive meetings between Leeds and Huddersfield. The hosts have won 29 of those games while the visitors have won 32 times. There have been 19 draws between the two sides.

The hosts have won their last two games in this fixture after losing each of their three prior.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last three games in this fixture.

Huddersfield have the second-worst defensive record in the English second tier this season with a goal concession tally of 23.

Leeds are one of just two sides in the Championship this season yet to taste defeat on home turf.

Leeds United vs Huddersfield Town Prediction

Leeds' latest result ended a three-game winning streak and they will be looking to bounce back here. They are unbeaten at Elland Road this season and will fancy their chances ahead of the weekend clash.

Huddersfield have won just one of their last seven matches in the league. They are winless in their last three away games and could see defeat on Saturday.

Prediction: Leeds United 2-0 Huddersfield Town

Leeds United vs Huddersfield Town Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Leeds United to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Three of the last four matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of their last six matchups)