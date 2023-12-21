Leeds United vs Ipswich Town Prediction and Betting Tips | December 23rd 2023

Third-placed Leeds United will invite second-placed Ipswich Town to Elland Road in an exciting EFL Championship clash on Saturday.

The hosts are winless in their last two league games and, after suffering a 1-0 loss to Sunderland in their midweek clash, they were held to a 1-1 draw by Coventry City on Saturday. They are in third place in the league table with 42 points to their name, the same as fourth-placed Southampton.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last five league outings and dropped points for the first time in five games last week, as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Norwich City. Nathan Broadhead scored in the first half and Wes Burns equalized in the 60th minute after Jonathan Rowe's brace had helped Norwich take the lead.

Following that draw, they trail league leaders Leicester City by three points but enjoy a 10-point lead over the hosts.

Leeds United vs Ipswich Town Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 84 times in all competitions thus far since 1954. They have contested these games closely, with the hosts having a narrow 34-29 lead in wins and 21 games have ended in draws.

They played out a seven-goal thriller in the reverse fixture in March, with Leeds recording a 4-3 away win.

The visitors have scored two goals apiece in their last four league outings. Interestingly, they have scored two goals apiece in four of their last five away games as well.

Leeds United have enjoyed an unbeaten run at home in the Championship this season, recording seven wins in their last eight outings.

Ipswich Town have the best attacking record in the league this season, scoring 47 goals in 22 games.

Leeds have registered three wins in a row at home in the Championship against Ipswich.

Leeds United vs Ipswich Town Prediction

The Whites have enjoyed an unbeaten run at home this season, with 22 of their 37 goals coming in 11 home games. They have suffered just three defeats at home against the visitors in the 21st century and will be hopeful of a positive outcome.

Jamie Shackleton, Stuart Dallas, Djed Spence, and Sam Byram continue to be sidelined for head coach Daniel Farke. There's some good news on the table as Ian Poveda and Junior Firpo are back in contention to start here.

The Tractor Boys head into the match on a five-game unbeaten run, scoring 11 goals while conceding six times in that period. After going winless in their away games in November, they have recorded wins in their two away games this month.

Kieran McKenna remains without the services of Janoi Donacien and Lee Evans through injuries and should be able to field a strong starting XI.

Considering the home advantage for Leeds, a defeat for them seems unlikely. The visitors head into the match in good form and have lost just once in their away games this term.

With that in mind and considering the current form of the two teams, a high-scoring draw might ensue.

Prediction: Leeds United 2-2 Ipswich Town

Leeds United vs Ipswich Town Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Crysencio Summerville to score or assist any time - Yes