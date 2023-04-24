Leeds United vs Leicester City Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th April 2023

The Premier League returns to the fold with another round of matches this week as Leicester City lock horns with Leeds United in a crucial encounter at Elland Road on Tuesday.

Leeds United vs Leicester City Preview

Leeds United are currently in 16th place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best in recent weeks. The home side slumped to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Fulham over the weekend and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Leicester City, on the other hand, are in 17th place in the league table and have flattered to deceive so far this season. The Foxes edged Wolverhampton Wanderers to an important 2-1 victory in their previous game and will need to achieve a similar result this week.

Leeds United vs Leicester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Leeds United have a slight edge over Leicester City and have won 48 out of the 128 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Leicester City's 46 victories.

Leeds United have won only one of their last eight games against Leicester City in the Premier League, with their only victory during this period coming by a 3-1 margin in 2021.

Leicester City won the reverse fixture by a 2-0 margin and will be looking to complete a league double over Leeds United for the first time since their 1997-98 campaign.

Leeds United have kept only one clean sheet in their 10 home games against Leicester City in the Premier League and previously achieved the feat in a 3-0 victory in 1997.

Leeds United have conceded at least five goals in each of their last two home games in the Premier League and could become the first team in the competition's history to suffer the fate in three consecutive such matches.

Leeds United vs Leicester City Prediction

Leicester City have shown improvement in recent weeks and will need a run of positive results to survive in the Premier League. The likes of Kelechi Iheanacho and Youri Tielemans have stepped up this month and will need to be at their best in this fixture.

Leeds United have conceded 13 goals in their last three games and cannot afford another defensive debacle this week. Leicester City are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Leeds United 1-2 Leicester City

Leeds United vs Leicester City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Leicester City

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Leicester City to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Kelechi Iheanacho to score - Yes

