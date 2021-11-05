Leeds United vs Leicester City Prediction and Betting Tips - 7th November 2021

The Premier League returns to the fold with another set of important matches this weekend as Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City take on Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United outfit at Elland Road on Sunday.

Leeds United vs Leicester City Preview

Leeds United are in 17th place in the Premier League standings and have struggled to replicate their form this season. The home side is dangerously close to the relegation zone at the moment and will need to step up to the plate in this fixture.

Leicester City, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the league table at the moment and have also been inconsistent this season. The Foxes suffered a 2-0 defeat against Arsenal in their previous Premier League game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Leeds United vs Leicester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Leicester City have a good record against Leeds United and have won 13 out of 29 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to their opponents' nine victories.

Leeds United are looking to win consecutive Premier League games against Leicester City for the first time in 22 years.

Leicester City have an impressive recent record at Elland Road and have won four of their last five league games at the stadium.

Leicester City are one of only three teams to have scored four goals in a Premier League match against Leeds United at Elland Road.

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy has scored in each of his last five away games in Yorkshire, finding the back of the net against Huddersfield, Sheffield United, and Leeds United.

Leicester City have scored in each of their last 12 matches in the Premier League and are in impressive goalscoring form at the moment.

Leeds United vs Leicester City Prediction

Leicester City have improved after a slow start to their campaign but will need to be wary of another slump this month. The Foxes have excellent players in their ranks and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Leeds United, on the other hand, have experienced a significant dip in form this season and cannot afford another poor result this weekend. Leicester City are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Leeds United 1-2 Leicester City

Leeds United vs Leicester City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Leicester City

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Jamie Vardy to score anytime: YES

Tip 4 - Bold prediction: Leeds United to win by a one-goal margin

