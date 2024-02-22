Leeds United vs Leicester City Prediction and Betting Tips | February 23rd 2024

Leeds United will welcome league leaders Leicester City to Elland Road in a top-of-the-table EFL Championship clash on Friday.

The hosts have enjoyed an unbeaten run in 2024 thus far and made it five wins on the spin in all competitions last week, defeating Plymouth Argyle 2-0 in their away game. Wilfried Gnonto opened the scoring in the 10th minute, and Georginio Rutter doubled their lead in the 72nd minute.

The visitors saw their six-game winning streak across all competitions end last week as they fell to a 2-1 home loss to Middlesbrough. Finn Isaac Azaz and Samuel Silvera scored in quick succession in the first half to give Middlesbrough a comfortable two-goal lead. Jamie Vardy, a second-half substitute, bagged a goal in the 85th minute.

With 13 games left to play in the Championship, the title race is far from over as second-placed Leeds and third-placed Ipswich Town trail Leicester by nine points. Leeds need to avoid dropping points in this match to keep the pressure on the visitors.

Leeds United vs Leicester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 130 times in all competitions thus far. They have contested these meetings closely, with the hosts having a narrow 49-46 lead in wins and 35 games ending in draws.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last two meetings against the visitors and registered a 1-0 away win in the reverse fixture in November.

Leeds United have won 10 of their 11 games in all competitions in 2024, keeping eight clean sheets.

Leicester City are unbeaten in their last four away meetings against the hosts, recording two wins. Interestingly, they have suffered just one loss in their last 10 away games in this fixture.

Both teams have conceded 26 goals in 33 league games thus far and the visitors have outscored the hosts 69-61 in these games.

Leeds United vs Leicester City Prediction

The Whites have enjoyed an unbeaten record at home in all competitions this term, recording 13 wins in 18 games. They have won 10 of their 11 games in 2024 thus far, scoring at least three goals in six games in that period, and are strong favorites.

There are no team news updates for the hosts for this crucial clash, with Jaidon Anthony only returning to the squad after missing out against Plymouth last week. Patrick Bamford remains sidelined with a calf issue, so manager Daniel Farke is likely to stick with a similar starting XI from last week.

The Foxes suffered a loss after four consecutive wins and will look to bounce back in this match. They have lost just one of their last eight away games in the Championship and will look to build on that form. Enzo Maresca is expected to start Vardy here after the veteran striker scored coming off the bench last week.

The hosts have been in impressive form recently, but their recent home record against Leicester is cause for concern. They are winless in their last four home meetings against the visitors, with the last two games ending in 1-1 draws.

Nonetheless, considering their impressive form in 2024 thus far, they are expected to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Leeds United 2-1 Leicester City

Leeds United vs Leicester City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Leeds United to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Georginio Rutter to score or assist any time - Yes