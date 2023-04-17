Leeds United vs Liverpool Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th April 2023

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this week as Leeds United lock horns with Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side in an important clash at Elland Road on Monday.

Leeds United vs Liverpool Preview

Leeds United are currently in 16th place in the Premier League standings and have struggled so far this season. The home side slumped to a damaging 5-1 defeat at the hands of Crystal Palace last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this year. The Merseyside giants held Arsenal to a 2-2 draw in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this week.

Leeds United vs Liverpool Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Liverpool have a good historical record against Leeds United and have won 62 out of the 122 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Leeds United's 29 victories.

Leeds won the reverse fixture against Liverpool and could complete their first double against them in the Premier League since the 2000-01 season.

Liverpool are winless in their last five matches away from home against Leeds United in the Premier League, with their previous such victory coming by a 4-3 scoreline in 2000.

Leeds United have conceded 10 goals in their three Premier League games in April this year - the worst defensive record of any team in the competition during this period.

Leeds United pulled off seven shots on target in their first half against Crystal Palace - their best such tally in a single half in the Premier League.

Leeds United vs Liverpool Prediction

Liverpool have been plagued by inconsistency this season and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. The Merseysiders have impressive players in their ranks and will need to step up this weekend.

Leeds United have flattered to deceive this season and will need to work hard to stay away from the relegation zone. Liverpool are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game,

Prediction: Leeds United 1-3 Liverpool

Leeds United vs Liverpool Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Liverpool

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Liverpool to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Mohamed Salah to score - Yes

