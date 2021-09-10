Leeds United vs Liverpool prediction, preview, team news and more | EPL 2021-22

Leeds United are winless in their first three Premier League games as they welcome Liverpool to Elland Road on Sunday. Marcelo Bielsa's men had plenty of possession in their latest outing against Burnley but could only settle for a 1-1 draw.

Patrick Bamford scored an 86th minute equalizer for Leeds United after Chris Wood had given Burnley the lead right after the hour mark. The Whites' start to the season hasn't gone great. After their 5-1 thumping at the hands of Manchester United, they showed a lot of spirit in their hard-fought 2-2 draw against Everton.

Bielsa's men will be wary of the second-season syndrome and will want to get some points under their belt as soon as they can. They will have their work cut out against Liverpool, who have picked up seven points from their first three matches.

Liverpool had the entire second half to find a winning goal against 10-men Chelsea in their latest game. But the Blues' dogged defending caused the spoils to be shared as the game ended 1-1.

The Merseysiders were given a run for their money on the opening day of the 2020-21 season by Leeds United. Liverpool just about got past Leeds United, beating them 4-3.

But Bielsa's men fought back in the reverse fixture and the teams had to settle for a 1-1 draw. This will undoubtedly be an exciting encounter between the two sides.

Leeds United vs Liverpool Head-to-Head

Meticulous preparation for a unique tactical challenge 👊#LEELIV — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 10, 2021

Liverpool are unbeaten in the last 10 meetings between the two sides. They have won seven matches while three have ended as draws. The last time the two sides clashed was in the Premier League in April earlier this year. The game ended 1-1.

Leeds United form guide: L-D-W-D

Liverpool form guide: W-W-D

Leeds United vs Liverpool Team News

Leeds United

📰 "𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐯𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞"

Marcelo confirms Stuart, Mateusz and Junior are back in the squad this weekend, whilst Robin remains out pic.twitter.com/cq9rg0ru3Q — Leeds United (@LUFC) September 10, 2021

Robin Koch continues to be sidelined for Leeds United. New signing Daniel James will be available for selection. Mateusz Klich and Junior Firpo had tested positive for Covid-19 prior to the international break, but the duo is now available for selection.

It is not clear yet whether Raphinha will be exempted from the ban on Brazilian players who refused to join their international squads.

Injuries: Robin Koch

Doubtful: Raphinha

Suspensions: None

Liverpool

Roberto Firmino is sidelined with a hamstring injury. Alisson Becker and Fabinho are on the list of players that have been banned from playing in the Premier League this week. It remains to be seen whether they will be cleared to play. James Milner, Takumi Minamino and Naby Keita are doubts.

Injuries: Roberto Firmino

Doubtful: Alisson Becker, Fabinho, James Milner, Takumi Minamino, Naby Keita

Suspensions: None

Leeds United vs Liverpool Predicted Lineups

Leeds United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Illan Meslier, Luke Ayling, Liam Cooper, Diego Llorente, Junior Firpo; Mateusz Klich, Kalvin Phillips, Stuart Dallas, Daniel James, Jack Harrison; Patrick Bamford

Liverpool Predicted XI (4-3-3): Caoimhin Kelleher; Andy Robertson, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dik, Trent Alexander-Arnold; Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita, Thiago; Sadio Mane, Harvey Elliot, Mo Salah

Leeds United vs Liverpool Prediction

When these two teams collided last season, they produced some exciting matches. It should be a tight affair between two sides that love to attack. We expect the points to be shared here because of Leeds United's home advantage.

Prediction: Leeds United 1-1 Liverpool

