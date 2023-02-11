Leeds United vs Manchester United Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th February 2023

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Leeds United take on Erik ten Hag's Manchester United side in an important clash at Elland Road on Sunday.

Leeds United vs Manchester United Preview

Leeds United are currently in 16th place in the Premier League standings and have struggled to cope with the top flight this season. The home side played out a 2-2 draw against Manchester United this week and will look to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive this season. The Red Devils are seven points behind league-leaders Arsenal and will look to cut the deficit with a victory this weekend.

Leeds United @LUFC "What a clearance! Take a bow!" "What a clearance! Take a bow!" ❌ "What a clearance! Take a bow!" https://t.co/xhxUCfM3xA

Leeds United vs Manchester United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester United have a good historical record against Leeds United and have won 49 out of the 112 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Leeds United's 26 victories.

Leeds United lost this fixture by a 4-2 margin last season and have not suffered consecutive home defeats against Manchester United in the league since October 1976.

Manchester United have scored in excess of four goals in three separate away games against Leeds United in league games - only Arsenal have a better record in this regard.

This is the first time Leeds United will face the same opponent in consecutive fixtures in the top flight - the previous occasions witnessed the hosts playing against Sheffield United in consecutive games in 1974.

Leeds United have won only one of their last eight home games in the Premier League, with their previous victory coming against Bournemouth in November last year.

Leeds United vs Manchester United Prediction

Manchester United have stepped up to the plate under Erik ten Hag and could give Arsenal and Manchester City a run for their money this season. The Red Devils were not at their best in the reverse fixture this week and have a point to prove on Sunday.

Leeds United can pack a punch on their day and did well to keep Manchester United at bay in their previous game. Manchester United are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Leeds United 1-3 Manchester United

Leeds United vs Manchester United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester United

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Manchester United to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Marcus Rashford to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes