Leeds United vs Manchester United prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Leeds United will aim to extend their unbeaten run in the Premier League to six games when they take on Manchester United at Elland Road on Sunday.

The Peacocks head into this tie fresh off an impressive 1-1 draw with Liverpool, while Manchester United claimed a 3-1 win over Burnley last time out.

Leeds United continued their impressive run in the Premier League as they fought back from behind to force a share of the spoils against Liverpool.

Senegalese forward Sadio Mane opened the scoring on the half-hour mark before Diego Llorente restored parity late on with a neatly-executed finish.

Leeds United have now picked up 11 points from their last five games and this run has seen them move into 10th place in the standings.

Manchester United, meanwhile, claimed their fifth win on the spin last time out with a 3-1 victory over Burnley at Old Trafford.

Mason Greenwood scored two second-half goals before Edinson Cavani's 93rd-minute goal to hand the Reds their 19th win of the season.

Manchester United are now unbeaten in 12 league games dating back to their shock 2-1 loss to Sheffield United in late January.

The impressive run saw Ole Gunnar Solskjear’s men strengthen their grip on second place with a seven-point cushion between them and third-placed Leicester City.

Leeds United vs Manchester United Head-To-Head

Manchester United have been the clearly better side in the history of this fixture, claiming 47 wins in their 108 meetings. Leeds United have picked up 35 wins while it has ended all square 26 times.

Manchester United are currently on a three-game winning streak against the hosts. Their most recent meeting came back in December, when the Reds claimed a resounding 6-2 win.

Leeds United vs Manchester United Team News

Leeds United

Leeds United will be without a few players coming into this tie. Raphinha remains out with a leg injury, while Rodrigo is sidelined with a muscle problem.

Club captain Liam Cooper has also been ruled out as he serves his suspension for picking up a straight red against Manchester City.

Injured: Raphinha, Rodrigo Moreno

Suspended: Liam Cooper

Manchester United

Manchester United will have to cope without the services of Marcus Rashford and France international Anthony Martial.

The attacking duo have been ruled out with foot and knee injuries, meaning Edinson Cavani will once again spearhead the Red’s attack.

Central defender Eric Bailly will also sit out this tie as he is in isolation after contracting COVID-19.

Injured: Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford

COVID-19: Eric Bailly

Suspended: None

Leeds United vs Manchester United Predicted XI

Leeds United predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Illan Meslier; Luke Ayling, Diego Llorente, Robin Koch, Ezgjan Alioski; Kalvin Phillips; Helder Costa, Stuart Dallas, Tyler Roberts, Jack Harrison; Patrick Bamford

Manchester United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Dean Henderson, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Scott McTominay, Fred, Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba, Edinson Cavani

Leeds United vs Manchester United Prediction

Both sides head into this tie on an impressive run of results, but Manchester United have been significantly better over the course of the season.

We fancy the visitors to grab all three points and strengthen their hold on second place in the Premier League.

Prediction: Leeds United 1-3 Manchester United