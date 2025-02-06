Leeds United vs Millwall Prediction and Betting Tips | 8th February, 2025

Leeds United host Millwall in an all-Championship FA Cup fourth-round clash on Saturday. The two sides are in opposite halves of the points table in the second tier.

Daniel Farke's Leeds are coming off a 2-0 midweek Championship win at Coventry City in midweek. Both goals came before the break, with Joel Pirce and Jayden Bogle strikes sending the Whites five points clear at the top with 11 games to go.

In the Cup, the Championship leaders got their campaign underway with a 1-0 home win over Harrogate Town last month. Largie Ramazani's second-half strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Meanwhile, Alex Neil's Millwall are fresh off a 2-1 Championship home win over QPR. After the two sides traded goals inside the opening three minutes, Luke Candle's 25th-minute strike provded to be the winner for the Lions, who remain 14th in the standings after 30 games.

In the Cup, Neil's side kicked off their campaign with a 3-0 home win over Dag & Red last month. Mihailo Ivanovic put the Lions in front at the half-hour mark before a Casper de Norre second-half brace sunk the National League visitors.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction, and betting tips for the Leeds-Millwall FA Cup clash at Elland Road:

Leeds United vs Millwall head-to-head stats and key numbers

In 43 meetings across compettions, Leeds and Milwall are dead-even at 19-19 in their head-to-head, with the Lions beating the Championship leaders 1-0 in the league in their latest clash in November.

Millwall have won two of their last six meetings with Leeds, all in the Championship, losing four.

Leeds are unbeaten in 14 home games across competitions, winning 13, including the last four.

Millwall are unbeaten in four road outings - all in the Championship - winning the last two.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Leeds: W-W-D-W-W; Millwall: W-W-W-D-L

Leeds United vs Millwall prediction

The two sides have had contrasting campaigns, with Leeds looking good for a Premier League return, while Millwall are in the second half of the Championship standings.

Although there's nothing to separate the two sides in terms of head-to-head, the Lions beat Leeds in their last meeting. Leeds, though, have won eight of their last nine home games against Millwall and have been in formidable form at Elland Road this season.

In their first-ever FA Cup clash, expect the more in-form Leeds side to reach the fifth round for the third year running, while Millwall haven't gone beyond the fourth round since 2019.

Prediction: Leeds United 2-0 Millwall

Leeds United vs Millwall betting tips

Tip-1: Leeds to win

Tip-2: Leeds to keep a clean sheet: Yes (The Whites haven't conceded in their last six games across competitions.)

Tip-3: Over 1.5 goals: Yes (Seven of their last eight meetings across competitions have had at least two goals.)

