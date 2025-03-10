Leeds United vs Millwall Prediction and Betting Tips | March 12th 2025

Leeds United will entertain Millwall at Elland Road in the EFL Championship on Wednesday. Leeds are at the top of the standings with 76 points, though second-placed Sheffield United also have 76 points to their name. The visitors are in 12th place in the league table, winning 12 games, suffering 12 losses and securing 12 draws in 36 games.

The hosts are winless in their last two games and suffered their first league defeat since November last week. They met Portsmouth and fell to a 1-0 away loss, failing to score for the first time in seven league games.

The Lions returned to winning ways after two losses last week, with a 2-1 away triumph over Watford. They conceded in the 30th minute and second-half goals from Casper De Norre and Josh Coburn helped them register a comeback win.

Leeds United vs Millwall Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 44 times in all competitions. The visitors have a narrow 20-19 lead in wins and five games have ended in draws.

The Lions have won their two meetings against Leeds this season. They registered a 1-0 home win in the reverse fixture in November and secured a 2-0 away win in the FA Cup fourth round last month.

The hosts have the best attacking record in the Championship this season, scoring 72 goals, twice as many as the Lions.

Leeds United are unbeaten in their last 15 Championship home games, recording 13 wins.

Millwall have lost just one of their last eight away games in the Championship, while recording four wins.

Leeds have won their last three Championship home meetings against the visitors, scoring seven goals.

The hosts have conceded one goal apiece in their last four league games.

Leeds United vs Millwall Prediction

The Whites have lost just two of their last 20 games across all competitions, with one of the defeats registered at home against Millwall in the FA Cup last month. They have failed to score in their two meetings against the Lions this season and will look to improve upon that record. Nonetheless, they have won eight of their last nine Championship home games in this fixture and are strong favorites.

Patrick Bamford is back in training but is unlikely to be risked here. Max Wöber and Ethan Ampadu are also sidelined with injuries. Wilfried Gnonto is likely to be handed a start here.

The Lions are unbeaten in their last three Championship away games, recording two consecutive wins. While they have won just two of their last 10 away meetings against Leeds, they have scored at least two goals in four of their last five away games in this fixture.

Liam Roberts faces a lengthy ban while Zak Lovelace, Dan McNamara, Macaulay Langstaff, and Shaun Hutchinson are injured.

The Whites have a strong home record in this fixture and should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Leeds United 2-1 Millwall

Leeds United vs Millwall Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Leeds United to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

