Leeds United vs Millwall Prediction and Betting Tips | March 17th 2024

Leeds United and Millwall bring round 38 of the EFL Championship to an end when they square off at Bramall Lane on Sunday.

Daniel Farke’s men head into the weekend on a run of seven consecutive home wins in the league and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Leeds United moved within three points of league leaders Leicester City last Friday when they picked up a 2-0 victory over Sheffield Wednesday.

Farke’s side have now won all but one of their last 12 Championship matches, with a 1-1 draw at Huddersfield Town on March 2 being the exception.

This blistering run of results has rekindled Leeds' dreams of clinching the league title as they sit second in the table, three points behind first-placed Leicester.

Elsewhere, Millwall maintained their new-found form as they picked up a 1-0 victory over Birmingham City at the Den last Saturday.

Neil Harris’ men have now gone four straight games without defeat — picking up three wins and one draw — having failed to win their previous eight matches in all competitions preceding this run.

With 43 points from 37 matches, Millwall are currently 16th in the Championship table, level on points with 15th-placed Swansea City.

Leeds United vs Millwall Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

The results have been split right down the middle in the history of this fixture with Leeds United and Millwall, claiming 18 wins each in their last 44 meetings.

Leeds United are unbeaten into their last 12 Championship games, picking up 11 wins and one draw since the turn of the year.

Millwall have won just one of their last five away matches while losing three and picking up one draw since the third week of January.

Leeds are the only side yet to suffer defeat at home in the Championship and they boast the division’s best home record, having picked up 45 points from 18 matches at Elland Road.

Leeds United vs Millwall Prediction

While Millwall have turned a corner in recent weeks, they will have to be at their best against a rampant Leeds United side who are currently firing on all cylinders. Farke’s men have been simply outstanding at home this season and we see them securing maximum points once again.

Prediction: Leeds United 3-1 Millwall

Leeds United vs Millwall Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Leeds to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in five of their last six meetings)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been three or more goals scored in five of the last six clashes between the two sides)