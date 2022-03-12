Leeds United vs Norwich City Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th March 2022

Leeds United host Norwich City at Elland Road in the Premier League on Sunday, with both sides having terrible seasons so far.

Leeds United are currently 16th in the league, two points above the relegation zone. Jesse Marsch's side have been woeful of late, having lost their last six games on the trot. They will hope to turn things around with a win against Norwich on Sunday.

Norwich are currently bottom of the league, five points away from safety. Dean Smith's side have also lost their last six consecutive games across all competitions and will be looking to climb up the table with a win against Leeds on Sunday.

Both sides need a win in order to boost their chances of survival this season and that should make for an interesting matchup.

Leeds United vs Norwich City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Leeds United have slightly edged the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won three of their last five meetings, with Norwich City winning the other two.

Leeds came away as 2-1 winners in the reverse fixture earlier this season. Goals from Raphinha and Rodrigo were enough to secure all three points on the night, with Andrew Omobamidele getting on the scoresheet for Norwich.

Leeds United have the worst defense in the league, having conceded 2.3 goals per game so far this season. Norwich City are not far behind in 19th, having conceded 2.2 goals so far.

Norwich City have conceded the most penalties by any side this season with 10 in 18 games so far.

Leeds United vs Norwich City Prediction

Both sides have been in terrible form of late and that should come to the fore during the game.

Sam Byram will be a doubt for Norwich City. Meanwhile, Adam Idah and Andrew Omobamidele are both unavailable due to injury.

Despite both sides' form, Leeds should have enough to get past a poor Norwich side at home. We predict a tight game, with Leeds United coming out on top.

Prediction: Leeds United 1-0 Norwich City

Leeds United vs Norwich City Betting Tips

Dean Smith looks ahead to Sunday's match with Leeds United

"It is a real tough place to go but we have to silence them as much as we can. We can do that by keeping the ball and we can do that by playing in their half."

Tip 1 - Result: Leeds United Win

Tip 2 - Both sides to score - NO (Norwich are the worst attacking side in the league, having scored only 17 goals from 28 games this season)

Tip 3 - Raphinha to score - YES (Raphinha is Leeds United's top scorer this season with nine goals in 25 games)

