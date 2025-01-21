Leeds United vs Norwich City Prediction and Betting Tips | January 22nd 2025

Leeds United and Norwich City lock horns at Elland Road in round 28 of the EFL Championship on Wednesday. Daniel Farke’s men head into the midweek clash unbeaten in their last seven games against the Canaries and will be looking to extend this impressive streak.

Leeds United turned in another performance of the highest quality as they cruised to a 3-0 victory over Sheffield Wednesday when the sides squared off at Elland Road last Sunday.

Farke’s side have now gone 10 back-to-back games without defeat across all competitions, picking up seven wins and three draws — a run which has seen them reach the FA Cup fourth round courtesy of a 1-0 victory over Harrogate Town on January 11.

Leeds United have picked up 56 points from their 27 Championship matches to lead the way at the top of the league standings, one point above second-placed Sheffield United.

Norwich City, on the other hand, failed to return to winning ways at the weekend as they fell to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of title-chasing Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

Before that, the Canaries saw their four-game unbeaten run come to an end on January 11 when they suffered a 4-0 hammering against Brighton and Hove Albion in the FA Cup third round.

Norwich City have picked up 36 points from their 27 Championship matches so far to sit 11th in the table but could move into ninth place with a win on Wednesday.

Leeds United vs Norwich City Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 28 wins from the last 66 meetings between the sides, Leeds United boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Norwich City have picked up 20 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 18 occasions.

Leeds United are unbeaten in their last seven matches against the Canaries, claiming five wins and two draws since a 3-1 defeat in February 2019.

Norwich City have failed to win nine of their most recent 10 away matches, losing five and picking up four draws since the start of October.

Leeds have won all but one of their last 12 home games across all competitions, with a 1-1 draw against Blackburn Rovers on New Year’s Day being the exception.

Leeds United vs Norwich City Prediction

Leeds United have been near impenetrable at home this season and will be looking to make it 12 wins from their last 13 matches at Elland Road.

Farke’s men have enjoyed the better of this fixture and we are backing them to extend their dominance over the Canaries in front of their home supporters.

Prediction: Leeds United 3-1 Norwich City

Leeds United vs Norwich City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Leeds United to win

Tip 2: First to score - Leeds (The hosts have opened the scoring in six of their last seven games)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corner - No (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in six of the last eight meetings between the two teams)

