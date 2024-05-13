Leeds United vs Norwich City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2023-24

Leeds United host Norwich City at Elland Road on Thursday for the second leg of their EFL Championship promotion playoffs, with the tie finely poised following their draw in the first leg.

The sides played out a goalless stalemate on Sunday in Norwich, with opportunities at a premium at both ends. Norwich and Leeds mustered 13 shots combined, of which only three were on target.

Leeds, especially, would have been frustrated with their performance, as the Peacocks commanded a staggering 61% of ball possession, but weren't efficient enough to create goalscoring opportunities.

Daniel Farke's side even had the ball in the back of the net before the half-time whistle when Junior Firpo fired home following a mix-up between Shane Duffy and Angus Gunn, but the offside flag was raised.

Wilfried Gnonto also fell inside the box under a challenge from Borja Sainz, but was denied a penalty in the only highlight of a cagey opening stanza. The second half was tenser, with neither Norwich nor Leeds willing to go all hammer and tongs at goal, as both had clearly taken up a defensive approach.

More chances are expected in the decider this week, as another draw would see the tie decided by a penalty shootout.

Leeds United vs Norwich City Head-To-Head

There have been 64 clashes between the sides in the past, with Leeds United winning 27 times over Norwich and losing on 20 occasions. There have been only 17 draws between the sides in history, including the 0-0 draw in the first leg of their Championship playoff on Sunday.

It ended Leeds United's run of four consecutive wins in the fixture, including home and away wins in the league phase this season. The Peacocks, who finished the regular campaign three places above Norwich, accruing 17 points more, will look to get the job done at home.

Leeds United Form Guide in the Championship: D-L-L-W-L

Norwich City Form Guide in the Championship: D-L-D-D-W

Leeds United vs Norwich City Team News

Leeds United

Patrick Bamford remains out for the second leg after his absence from the playoff semi-final was confirmed. Daniel James came off the bench for Leeds in the dying moments of normal time on Sunday, and will be gunning to start the decider.

Injured: Patrick Bamford

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Norwich City

Ashley Barnes, Liam Gibbs and Onel Hernandez all missed the first leg of the playoffs through injury. Meanwhile, Sam McCallum came off the bench in their last game, as Dimitrios Giannoulis made his first start since returning from an injury. But McCallum could return to the starting XI here.

Injured: Ashley Barnes, Liam Gibbs and Onel Hernandez

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Leeds United vs Norwich City Predicted XI

Leeds United XI (4-2-3-1): Illan Meslier; Sam Byram, Joe Rodon, Etham Ampadu, Junior Firpo; Glen Kamara, Ilia Gruev; Wilfried Gnonto, Archie Gray, Daniel James; Georginio Rutter

Norwich City XI (4-2-3-1): Angus Gunn; Jack Stacey, Shane Duffy, Ben Gibson, Sam McCallum; Jacob Sorensen, Kenny McLean; Gabriel Sara, Marcelino Nunez, Borja Sainz; Josh Sargent

Leeds United vs Norwich City Prediction

Leeds United haven't lost to Norwich in over five years, and have won four of their five encounters since that defeat. The Peacocks will be confident of their chances and will aim to be more clinical. We expect Leeds United to secure the win on home turf, albeit narrowly.

Prediction: Leeds United 1-0 Norwich City