Leeds United vs Nottingham Forest Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th April 2023

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this week as Nottingham Forest lock horns with Leeds United in an important encounter at Elland Road on Tuesday.

Leeds United vs Nottingham Forest Preview

Nottingham Forest are currently in 15th place in the Premier League standings and have improved after a poor start to their campaign. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers over the weekend and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Leeds United, on the other hand, are in 17th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled so far this season. The hosts slumped to a 4-1 defeat at the hands of Arsenal in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Leeds United vs Nottingham Forest Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Nottingham Forest have a good historical record against Leeds United and have won 36 out of the 102 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Leeds United's 31 victories.

Leeds United have drawn their last three league games at home against Nottingham Forest, with their previous such Premier League meeting ending in a 3-1 victory for Leeds United in 1999.

Nottingham Forest won the reverse fixture by a 1-0 margin and will be looking to complete their first league double over Leeds United in the top flight since their 1995-96 campaign.

Leeds United have suffered a defeat against newly-promoted side Fulham at home this season and have not lost two home games against newly-promoted teams in the Premier League since the 2000-01 season.

Leeds United are winless in their last 10 midweek games in the Premier League and have conceded 32 goals in these matches.

Leeds United vs Nottingham Forest Prediction

Nottingham Forest have grown in stature over the course of their campaign and are well-placed to survive in the top flight. Brennan Johnson has been a revelation for the team this season and will look to add to his goal tally in this fixture.

Leeds United have flattered to deceive in the Premier League this season and are in desperate need of a resurgence. Nottingham Forest are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Leeds United 1-2 Nottingham Forest

Leeds United vs Nottingham Forest Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Nottingham Forest

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Nottingham Forest to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Brennan Johnson to score - Yes

