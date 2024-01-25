Leeds United vs Plymouth Argyle Prediction and Betting Tips | January 27th 2024

Leeds United will face Plymouth Argyle at Elland Road on Saturday in another round of the 2023-24 FA Cup campaign.

The home side are enjoying a strong run of form at the moment and will be looking to carry that momentum into the domestic cup this weekend. They faced Peterborough United in the previous round of the tournament, winning 3-0 with Ethan Ampadu scoring a goal either side of a Patrick Bamford second-half stunner.

Leeds faced Accrington Stanley at this stage of the competition last season, winning 3-1, and they will be targeting victory here as well.

Plymouth Argyle are also playing well at the moment and are now pushing for the top half of the Championship standings. They beat League Two side Sutton United in their tournament opener earlier in the year, with Wolverhampton Wanderers loanee Luke Cundle opening the scoring in the first half before Ryan Hardie and Morgan Whittaker joined the now-departed Englishman on the scoresheet in the second.

The Pilgrims have been knocked out at this stage of the competition in two of the last three seasons and will hope they can find better luck this time around.

Leeds United vs Plymouth Argyle Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Historically, there have been 40 meetings between Leeds and Plymouth. The hosts have won 20 of those games while the visitors have won 10 times. There have been 10 draws between the two teams.

The two teams last faced off in a league clash earlier in the season, which the hosts won 2-1.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last nine games in this fixture, a run stretching back to 1989.

The Whites have scored 51 goals in the English Championship this season. Only Southampton (53) and Leicester City (56) have scored more.

Leeds United vs Plymouth Argyle Prediction

Leeds are on a five-game winning streak after winning just one of their five games prior. They are undefeated on home turf this season and will fancy their chances ahead of Saturday's game.

Plymouth have picked up two wins and two draws from their last four games and have lost just one of their last nine games across all competitions. They are, however, without a win on the road this season and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Leeds United 3-1 Plymouth Argyle

Leeds United vs Plymouth Argyle Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Leeds United to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the last six matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of their last six matchups)