Leeds United vs Plymouth Prediction and Betting Tips | November 11th 2023

Leeds United and Plymouth Argyle will battle for three points in an EFL Championship matchday 16 fixture on Saturday (November 11th).

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a morale-boosting 1-0 victory over runaway league leaders Leicester City last weekend. Georginio Rutter scored the match-winner in the 58th minute to end the Foxes' nine-game winning streak.

Plymouth Argyle, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a six-goal thriller at home to Middlesbrough. Bali Mumba, Finn Azaz and Morgan Whittaker all found the back of the net to help the Pilgrims claim a point in the 3-3 draw.

The draw left them in 19th spot in the table with 16 points to show for their efforts in 15 games. Leeds United are third on 28 points, eight points off the automatic promotion spots.

Leeds United vs Plymouth Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 40th meeting between the two sides. Plymouth have 10 wins to their name, Leeds United were victorious on 19 occasions while 10 previous games ended in a stalemate.

This will be their first clash since April 2021 when Leeds United claimed a 2-1 home win.

Four of Plymouth's last five league games have produced over 2.5 goals.

Leeds United are unbeaten in eight games they have played at home in all competitions this season (Five wins).

Plymouth have scored 2+ goals in each of their last three league games and are currently the joint-highest goalscorers in the Championship outside the top two.

Leeds United are unbeaten at home against Plymouth since 1962, winning eight and drawing two of 10 head-to-head home games in that time.

Leeds United vs Plymouth Prediction

Leeds United continued their resurgence with a victory over high-flying Leicester City. Daniel Farke's men will hope to keep the momentum going as they return to Elland Road, where they have won their last four games on the bounce.

Plymouth have enjoyed a relatively bright start to life on their return to the Championship and have a five-point advantage over the bottom three. Their games have averaged 3.4 goals per game so the neutrals might get plenty of value for their time here.

We are backing Leeds United to cruise to a comfortable win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Leeds United 3-1 Plymouth

Leeds United vs Plymouth Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Leeds United to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Bold Tip - Leeds United to score in both halves