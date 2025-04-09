Leeds United vs Preston North End Prediction and Betting Tips | April 12th 2025

Leeds United will host Preston North End at Elland Road on Saturday in another round of the 2024-25 EFL Championship campaign. The home side have seemingly crumbled under the weight of their promotion charge in recent weeks but have been handed a lifeline following slip-ups from fellow title contenders Burnley and Sheffield United on Tuesday.

Ad

The Whites returned to winning ways crucially on Tuesday, beating Middlesbrough 1-0 on the road via a first-half strike from Daniel James. They have now returned to the top of the pile with 85 points and will now be looking to retain that advantage in the final weeks of the season.

Preston North End, meanwhile, have struggled for results in the league in recent months and now find themselves just seven points above the drop zone with five games left to play. They played out a 2-2 draw against Cardiff City in their last match and had looked set to be headed toward maximum points following Stefán Teitur Þórðarson's go-ahead strike in the final 20 minutes before their opponents leveled things up at the death.

Ad

Trending

The visitors sit 14th in the Championship with 49 points and will be looking to return to winning ways this weekend.

Leeds United vs Preston North End Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Saturday's game will mark the 65th meeting between Leeds and Preston. The hosts have won 23 of those games, while the visitors have won three more.

There have been 15 draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup, which ended 1-1.

Leeds have not lost a home league game against Preston since 2010.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last eight games in this fixture, a run stretching back to 2018.

Ad

Leeds United vs Preston North End Prediction

Leeds' latest result ended a run of three consecutive draws and they will know they have little margin for errors as the title race heats up. They have by far the best offensive record in the English second tier this season and will hope their firepower can spur them to victory here.

The Lilywhites are on a run of consecutive draws and have won just once in the Championship since mid-February. They have lost three of their last four away matches and could see defeat here as well.

Ad

Prediction: Leeds United 2-1 Preston North End

Leeds United vs Preston North End Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Leeds United to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in each of their last five matchups)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More