Leeds United vs Preston North End Prediction and Betting Tips | January 21st 2024

Leeds United will welcome Preston North End to the Elland Road in the EFL Championship on Sunday.

The hosts made it two wins on the trot in the league last week, as goals from Patrick Bamford, Daniel James, and Georginio Rutter helped them register a 3-0 away win over Cardiff City. Interestingly, they have a 100% record in 2024 across all competitions, recording 3-0 wins in the three games thus far.

The visitors returned to winning ways after three consecutive losses in all competitions last week as Will Keane's second-half brace helped them to a 2-0 win over Bristol City. The win helped them climb to 12th place in the league table and they have 38 points to their name from 27 games, the same as 11th-placed Norwich City.

Leeds United vs Preston North End Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 52 times across all competitions since 1924. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings with 26 wins to their name. The hosts are not far behind with 22 wins and 14 games have ended in draws.

Leeds are the only team in the EFL Championship to have avoided a defeat at home this season, recording nine wins in 13 games.

The hosts have the joint second-best defensive record in the Championship this season, conceding 25 goals in 27 games, with just 10 of them coming at home.

Preston North End are unbeaten in their last three meetings against Leeds United and recorded a 2-1 home win in the reverse fixture on Boxing Day.

The visitors have just one win in their last five away games in the Championship, failing to score three times in that period.

Leeds, meanwhile, have won nine of their last 10 home games in the league.

Leeds United vs Preston North End Prediction

The Whites have an unbeaten home record across all competitions this season and will look to keep that run intact. Interestingly, their unbeaten run at home in the Championship stretches to 21 games, in which they have 16 wins to their name. They have lost just once at home in their last six meetings against the visitors, keeping four clean sheets, and are strong favorites.

Head coach Daniel Farke remains without the services of Pascal Struijk, Karl Darlow, and Stuart Dallas through injuries. Captain Liam Cooper and right-back Sam Byram have resumed training and are in contention to start here. Willy Gnonto is a doubt.

The Lilywhites returned to winning and goalscoring ways after three back-to-back losses and will look to continue that form here. They have just two wins in their last seven games in all competitions, with both coming at home, and have suffered defeats in the remaining five games.

Ryan Lowe will be without Jack Whatmough and Ched Evans for the trip to Leeds and Alan Browne is a doubt. A few players are said to be dealing with an illness but they might recover in time for the match.

Considering the hosts' perfect start to 2024 and unbeaten home run this season, they should be able to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Leeds United 2-1 Preston North End

Leeds United vs Preston North End Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Leeds United to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Crysencio Summerville to score or assist any time - Yes