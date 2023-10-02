Leeds United vs Queens Park Rangers Prediction and Betting Tips | October 4th 2023

The EFL Championship returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Leeds United play host to Queens Park Rangers at Elland Road on Wednesday.

Gareth Ainsworth’s side head into the midweek tie without a win in their last four matches and will be looking to end this dry spell.

Leeds United were handed their second defeat of the 2023-24 EFL Championship campaign as they were beaten 3-1 by Southampton last Saturday.

Prior to that, Daniel Farke’s men were on a six-match undefeated run in the league, picking up three wins and three draws since mid-August.

With 13 points from nine matches, Leeds United are currently ninth in the EFL Championship table, level on points with Southampton and West Bromwich Albion.

Queens Park Rangers, on the other hand, failed to find their feet last time out as they suffered a 3-1 loss against Coventry City on home turf.

Ainsworth’s men have now gone four consecutive games without a win, losing twice and picking up two draws since a 2-0 victory over Middlesbrough on September 2.

With eight points from nine matches, QPR are currently 22nd in the league standings, level on points with 21st-placed Middlesbrough.

Leeds United vs Queens Park Rangers Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 24 wins from the last 61 meetings between the sides, Leeds United hold a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture.

Queens Park Rangers have picked up three fewer wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 16 occasions.

Leeds United are unbeaten at home this season, picking up two wins and three draws in their five matches across all competitions.

Queens Park Rangers are without a win in their last four matches, claiming two points from a possible 12 since September’s 2-0 win at Middlesbrough.

Leeds United vs Queens Park Rangers Prediction

While Leeds United continue to struggle for results away from home, they return home where they have been nearly impenetrable this season.

Farke’s men face a floundering QPR side who have managed just one win in their last seven matches and we are backing Leeds to come away with all three points.

Prediction: Leeds United 2-0 Queens Park Rangers

Leeds United vs Queens Park Rangers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Leeds United to win

Tip 2: More than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been 11 or more corner kicks in five of Leeds United’s last seven matches)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been five or more bookings in the last eight meetings between the teams)