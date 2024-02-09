Leeds United vs Rotherham United Prediction and Betting Tips | February 10th 2024

Fresh off the back of reaching the fifth round of the FA Cup, Leeds United play host to Rotherham United in round 31 of the EFL Championship on Saturday.

Both sides head into the weekend in contrasting form, with Leam Richardson’s visitors yet to taste victory since the turn of the year.

Leeds United continued their quest for a second FA Cup title on Tuesday, when they picked up a 4-1 extra-time victory over Plymouth Argyle in their fourth-round replay.

Daniel Farke’s side have now gone eight straight games without defeat in all competitions, a run which has seen them pick up five wins in their five Championship outings since the turn of the year.

With 60 points from 30 matches, Leeds are currently third in the league standings, one point behind second-placed Southampton, who have a game in hand, in the automatic promotion spot.

Rotherham United, meanwhile, suffered a fresh blow in their battle for survival as they fell to a 2-0 defeat against Southampton at the New York Stadium last time out.

Richardson’s men have now failed to win their last six games across all competitions, claiming three draws and losing three, including a 1-0 FA Cup defeat at the hands of Fulham on January 5.

With 19 points from 29 matches, Rotherham are currently rooted to the bottom of the Championship table, 12 points away from safety.

Leeds United vs Rotherham United Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Leeds United holds a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture, having won 17 of the last 38 meetings between the two sides.

Rotherham United have picked up three fewer wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on seven occasions.

Leeds are unbeaten in their last five games against Richardson’s men, claiming four wins and one draw since a 2-1 loss in April 2016.

Rotherham United are without an away win this season and have picked up the fewest number of points on the road in the league (4).

Leeds are the only Championship side yet to lose a home game this season and they currently boast the division’s joint-best home record, having picked up 37 points from 15 matches at Elland Road so far.

Leeds United vs Rotherham United Prediction

Rotherham are in for a tough 90 minutes against a rampant Leeds United side who are currently firing on all cylinders. We predict a one-sided affair at Elland Road, with the hosts claiming a comfortable victory in front of their home supporters.

Prediction: Leeds United 3-1 Rotherham United

Leeds United vs Rotherham United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Leeds to win

Tip 2: First to score - Leeds (The hosts have opened the scoring in seven of their last eight matches)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in five of the last six meetings between the sides)